Parade gunfire’s 7th victim dies; suspect charged





HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder in connection with more than 70 rounds fired at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charges, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said. He promised that dozens more charges would be sought.

Crimo's attorney, Thomas Durkin, a Chicago-based lawyer, said he intends to enter an innocent plea to all charges.

Asked about his client's emotional state, Durkin said he has spoken to Crimo only once -- for 10 minutes by phone. He declined to comment further.

Steve Greenberg, the lawyer for the parents, told The Associated Press Tuesday evening they aren't concerned about being charged with anything related to their son's case.

"There is zero chance they will be charged with anything criminal," he said. "They didn't do anything wrong. They are as stunned and shocked as anyone."

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Crimo used a rifle "similar to an AR-15" to fire more than 70 rounds from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore.

A seventh victim died of injuries Tuesday. More than 36 other people were wounded in the attack, which task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said the suspect had planned for several weeks.

The assault happened less than three years after police went to the suspect's home following a call from a family member who said he was threatening "to kill everyone" there. Covelli said police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but said there was no sign he had any guns at the time in September 2019.

Police in April 2019 also responded to a reported suicide attempt by the suspect, Covelli said.

LICENSE GRANTED

Crimo legally purchased the rifle used in the attack in Illinois within the past year, Covelli said. In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father's home.

Illinois state police, who issue gun owners' licenses, said the gunman applied for a license in December 2019, when he was 19. His father sponsored his application.

At the time "there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger" and deny the application, state police said in a statement.

In 2013, Highland Park officials approved a ban on semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines. A local doctor and the Illinois State Rifle Association quickly challenged the liberal suburb's stance.

The legal fight ended at the U.S. Supreme Court's doorstep in 2015 when justices declined to hear the case and let the suburb's restrictions remain in place.

Under Illinois law, gun purchases can be denied to people convicted of felonies, addicted to narcotics or those who are termed "mental defectives" and capable of harming themselves or others.





But under the law, just who is a "mental defective" must be decided by "a court, board, commission or other legal authority."

The state has a so-called red flag law designed to stop dangerous people before they kill, but it requires family members, relatives, roommates or police to ask a judge to order guns seized.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive or found any indication that he targeted victims by race, religion or other protected status, Covelli said.

Crimo, who goes by the name Bobby, was an aspiring rapper with the stage name Awake the Rapper, posting on social media dozens videos and songs, some ominous and violent.

In one animated video since taken down by YouTube, Crimo raps about armies "walking in darkness" as a drawing appears of a man pointing a rifle, a body on the ground and another figure with hands up in the distance.





Federal agents were reviewing Crimo's online profiles, and a preliminary examination of his internet history indicated that he had researched mass killings and had downloaded multiple photos depicting violent acts, including a beheading, a law enforcement official said.

The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the day, FBI agents peeked into trash cans and under picnic blankets as they searched for more evidence at the scene. The shots were initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of revelers fled in terror.

A day later, baby strollers, lawn chairs and other items left behind by panicked parade goers remained inside a wide police perimeter. Outside the police tape, some residents drove up to collect blankets and chairs they abandoned.

The gunman initially evaded capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, Covelli said.

A police officer pulled Crimo over north of the shooting scene several hours after police released his photo and warned that he was likely armed and dangerous, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said.





9 VICTIMS HOSPITALIZED

The shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day.

Among them was Nicolas Toledo, who was visiting his family in Illinois from Mexico, and Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel. The Lake County coroner released the names of four other victims.

Nine people, ranging from 14 to 70, remained hospitalized Tuesday, hospital officials said.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. has seen 15 shootings where four or more people were killed, including the one in Highland Park, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said she knew Crimo as a boy in Cub Scouts.

"And it's one of those things where you step back and you say, 'What happened?'" Rotering told NBC's "Today" show. "How did somebody become this angry, this hateful, to then take it out on innocent people who literally were just having a family day out?"

Vice President Kamala Harris, who had been in Chicago to address the National Education Association's annual meeting Tuesday, visited the site of the shooting to offer condolences to first responders and local officials.

"The whole nation should understand and have a level of empathy, to understand that this can happen anywhere, in any peace-loving community," Harris said in brief comments to reporters in Highland Park. "And we should stand together and speak out about why it's got to stop."

Pope Francis called Tuesday for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he mourned the dead from the "senseless shooting" in suburban Chicago.

In a telegram of condolence to Chicago's archbishop, Francis said he was praying for the six people killed Monday and for "healing and consolation to the injured and bereaved."

Quoting the Bible, he called for for everyone to "reject violence in all its forms and respect life in all its stages."

The telegram to Cardinal Blase Cupich was signed by Francis' secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

FEAR AND FIREWORKS

Meanwhile, scenes of chaos unfolded at Fourth of July celebrations in several cities nationwide, as the booming sounds of fireworks were apparently mistaken for gunshots, sending scores of revelers fleeing for cover.

Crowds panicked and ran from loud noises in Orlando, Harrisburg, Pa., and Washington, suggesting a nation on edge after a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings. Americans were on high alert in public spaces, sensitive to loud noises and quick to disperse.

At a fireworks show in downtown Orlando, people fled as loud pops echoed throughout the area and some spectators suffered minor injuries during the commotion, police said. Some people jumped into a nearby lake, an eyewitness told a local news channel.

Authorities said that there was no shooting and that the confusion had probably been caused by the sound of fireworks.

In Harrisburg, the sound of firecrackers being thrown on the ground was probably the cause of panic among hundreds of people right before the main fireworks show, police told the local ABC News affiliate. Authorities likewise said there was no shooting there.

"The fact that you have to be ready for a mass shooting at any moment is proof of a country rotten to its core," wrote a Twitter user who said he was there.

In Washington, D.C., two loud noises near 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW prompted people nearby to flee toward the National Mall. Authorities on the scene confirmed the sounds were fireworks and said the noises probably sparked the alarm.

Scores of people watching a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia ran for cover when gunshots rang out, forcing them to leave behind strollers and other personal items as they sought refuge from what many feared was someone shooting into the crowd.

Two Philadelphia police officers working at the event suffered graze wounds when shots were fired shortly after the event started Monday in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Witnesses in Philadelphia said they saw some people being run over or banged into as others tried to flee the packed crowd, with many running through or over metal fences that had been set up for crowd control purposes. No serious injuries were reported in the chaos, although many people said they had scrapes and bruises.

Investigators have not yet determined where the shots came from or how many were fired. It's also unclear whether someone intentionally fired at the officers or if the shots possibly came from someone shooting off a weapon to celebrate the holiday.

Philadelphia's police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, said law enforcement was pursuing leads but no arrests have been made.

One officer suffered a wound to the forehead -- with officials saying the bullet was found in the officer's hat -- while the other was wounded in the shoulder. Both officers were treated at a hospital and were later released.

Afterward, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed frustration over efforts to toughen gun laws.

"This is a gun country. It's crazy. We are the most armed country in world history and we are one of the least safe," Kenney said. "I'm waiting for something bad to happen all the time."

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 announced Tuesday a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Tarm, Kathleen Foody, Stephen Groves, Don Babwin, Mike Householder, Bernard Condon, Mike Balsamo, Aamer Madhanin, Jim Mustian, Barbara Ortutay, Rhonda Shafner and staff members of The Associated Press and by Bryan Pietsch, Amy Cheng, Katerina Ang and Caroline Pineda of The Washington Post.

A flag hangs at half staff as members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



Benny Roberts, of South Bend, Ind., carries a wooden cross in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Police say the gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)



Highland Park Police Chief Louis Jogmen and Mayor Nancy Rotering look on as Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, of the Lake County sheriff's office and the Lake County major crimes task force, speaks to the media during a news conference outside the Highland Park Police Department in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



Vice president Kamala Harris, left, walks with Highland Park, Ill., mayor Nancy Rotering as Harris arrives to visit the site of Monday's mass shooting at the Highland Park July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill.



Vice president Kamala Harris, second from right, listens to Lake County, Ill., State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, left, with Highland Park, Ill., mayor Nancy Rotering, right, and Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, as Harris arrives to visit the site of Monday's mass shooting at the Highland Park July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill.



Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering walks away after speaking to the media during a news conference outside the Highland Park Police Department in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Police say the gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)





