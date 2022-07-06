Troopers: Man, 61, dies after being hit by car in Jacksonville

A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Jacksonville, authorities said.

Stephen Massey, 61, was hit by a 2019 Dodge Challenger that was traveling south on U.S. 67, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police. The report did not indicate where he was from.

Troopers said Massey was struck in the roadway around 10:15 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County coroner.

The roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time Massey was hit, according to the report.

At least 277 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.











