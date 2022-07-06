Scherzer excels in return to Mets who fall to Reds

CINCINNATI -- The New York Mets wasted a stellar performance by Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury, losing 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Mike Moustakas' game-ending sacrifice fly on Tuesday night.

Scherzer struck out 11 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball in his first big league start since May 18. He had been sidelined by a strained oblique muscle on his left side.

Throwing mostly fastballs, Scherzer -- who turns 38 in three weeks -- allowed only one runner to reach third. And he responded by striking out Matt Reynolds (Arkansas Razorbacks) to get out of the second inning.

Reds rookie Nick Lodolo combined with four relievers on a six-hitter. Lodolo struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings in his return from a back injury.

Hunter Strickland (2-2) got three outs for the win against the NL East leaders.

Tommy Pham led off the Cincinnati ninth with a double into the right-field corner against Seth Lugo (1-2). Tyler Naquin was walked intentionally before Donovan Solano walked to load the bases.

Moustakas' deep fly ball to center drove in Pham with the game-winner.

The last-place Reds threatened in the eighth, putting runners on second and third with one out. But Tommy Hunter got Jonathan India to pop out and Brandon Drury to fly out to right.

PHILLIES 11, NATIONALS 0 Kyle Schwarber homered twice, running his NL-best total to 25, and the Philadelphia beat Washington. J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run shot as the Phillies won for the fourth time in five games. Cristopher Sanchez (1-1) tossed two-hit ball over five shutout innings.

BRAVES 7, CARDINALS 1 Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, Ian Anderson allowed one run in a bounce-back start, and Atlanta beat struggling St. Louis. Riley hit a two-run homer, his 21st, and William Contreras also went deep in the first inning as Atlanta took a 5-0 lead. Anderson (7-5) allowed 8 hits with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts in 5 innings. He had allowed a combined 11 earned runs in back-to-back losses. St. Louis rookie Andre Pallante (2-4) allowed career highs of 7 runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

CUBS 8, BREWERS 3 Seiya Suzuki homered for the second straight night as the Chicago Cubs overcame Kyle Hendricks' early exit and defeated the Milwaukee Brewers. Hendricks left after three innings with a sore right shoulder. The right-hander threw 69 pitches, with his velocity slightly lower than usual.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 10, RANGERS 9 (10) Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, Baltimore beat Texas in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2) to bring home Ryan McKenna, who started the inning at second base. Joey Krehbiel (4-3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th for the Orioles, who have won three straight following a four-game skid.

TIGERS 11, GUARDIANS 4 Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and Detroit pounded Cleveland. Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Drew Hutchison (1-4) allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- and 5 hits in 5 innings.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 4 Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox. Yandy DIaz had three singles and an RBI as the Rays evened the three-game series between AL East rivals at 1-1.

ASTROS 9, ROYALS 7 Kansas City built a 5-0 lead after three innings, but Houston took the lead for good on a two-run home run by Aledmys Diaz as the Astros came from behind for the second consecutive game to beat the Royals.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 2 Alex Kirilloff hit two home runs -- a solo shot in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh -- while Max Kepler, Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco added home runs of their own as Minnesota beat Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 2, ANGELS 1 Sandy Alcantara pitched eight dominant innings and Miami beat Los Angeles for its sixth straight win. Alcantara (9-3) allowed two hits -- singles by Luis Rengifo in the fifth and Mike Trout in the seventh -- in his 11th consecutive outing of at least seven innings. The right-hander struck out 10 and lowered his ERA to 1.82. Tanner Scott earned his 10th save,

PIRATES 5, YANKEES 2 Rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski hit his 14th home run, Daniel Vogelbach added his 11th and Pittsburgh beat New York. Jameson Taillon (9-2), a high draft pick by the Pirates who was traded to New York in January 2021, lost for the first time since April 11. He gave up a solo shot to Vogelbach in the first inning and a two-run homer just over the center-field wall by Suwinski in the fourth.

MARINERS 6, PADRES 2 Logan Gilbert (10-3) tied for the major league lead in wins, Sam Haggerty homered and Seattle beat San Diego. The Mariners swept the two-game set to win their fifth consecutive series. They have won 12 of 15, while the Padres have lost nine of 12. Gilbert allowed 1 earned run and 6 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked 3, struck out 1 and has a 2.61 ERA. Mike Clevinger (2-1) gave up 4 runs and 6 hits over 6 innings.