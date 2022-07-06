GOLF

UA three named All-American Scholars

University of Arkansas senior golfers Ela Anacona, Julia Gregg and Kajal Mistry have been named as Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, the UA announced on Tuesday.

Anacona, of Buenos Aires, earned the recognition for the third consecutive season. An economics major with a 3.64 grade-point average, Anacona finished last season with a 74.58 stroke average.

Gregg, a native of Farmer's Branch, Texas, and a finance major, is also a three-time honoree. She sports a 3.61 GPA and was one of three Razorbacks to play all 33 rounds last season with a 73.94 stroke average and two top-five finishes.

Mistry, of Johannesburg, South Africa, is a two-time All-American Scholar as a marketing major with a 3.54 GPA. She led the team with a 73.18 stroke average while playing all 33 rounds. Mistry won the MountainView Collegiate and had two other top-five finishes to be named an All-SEC first-teamer and Golfweek All-America honorable mention choice.

Anacona, Gregg and Mistry maintained at least a 3.50 GPA to earn their selection to the team. Arkansas Coach Shauna Taylor has had a player listed on the academic team 13 of her 15 years at the helm.

-- Tom Murphy

Former UA golfer named to UCF staff

Summar Roachell, a Conway native and former University of Arkansas golfer, was recently named as an assistant coach for Coach Emily Marron's staff at the University of Central Florida.

Roachell, a four-year standout at Arkansas from 2013-17 who appeared in four NCAA regional championships and three NCAA national championships, had spent the past year as an assistant golf professional at The Blessings Golf Club in Johnson. Prior to her position at The Blessings, Roachell spent four years on the LPGA Symetra Tour in 2017-21.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Marron and the UCF women's golf program," said Roachell in a news release.

"I am excited to bring my knowledge and experience to help us continue to compete at the conference and national level. An incredible foundation has already been set, and I can't wait to come in and continue to mold the future of UCF women's golf. Charge on!"

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

VOLLEYBALL

ASU announces complete 2022 schedule

Arkansas State will play 28 games in its first season under new head coach Brian Gerwig, beginning Aug. 26 as it hosts the A-State Invitational in Jonesboro. That four-team event will also include the University of Arkansas-Little Rock as well as Mississippi Valley State and Saint Louis.

The Red Wolves will then play three straight weekends on the road with tournaments at Tennessee-Martin, Ball State and Stephen F. Austin before beginning Sun Belt Conference play Sept. 23 at home against Georgia Southern.

ASU will also host South Alabama, Troy and Louisiana-Monroe while visiting Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas State as well as new Sun Belt foes Southern Miss and Marshall, all leading up to the Sun Belt championship in Foley, Ala., beginning Nov. 16.

-- Mitchell Gladstone