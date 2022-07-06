IDEA ALLEY: Various cornbread salad recipes fill Kat’s request





Unless otherwise indicated, recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Alley Kats, did you know that in addition to culinary questions, requests for specific recipes and recipe submissions, you can suggest column topics? I'm more than happy to dive deep into the newspaper archives in search of recipes. It's actually one of the best parts of my job.

This week's column is devoted to cornbread salad, as requested by Sandi Dillard.

If you've never had cornbread salad, you've been missing out. Think of it as a Southern panzanella (Tuscany), fattoush (Middle East) or dakos (Greece).

Although each of those salads is quite different, they all have one thing in common — bread and tomatoes — with cornbread salad.

These first two recipes were published in Idea Alley in 1987.

Cornbread and Corn Salad

2 packages cornbread mix PLUS ingredients listed on package

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

2 diced tomatoes

1 can whole-kernel corn, drained

2 cups mayonnaise

Bake cornbread according to package directions. Cool. Crumble finely into large mixing bowl. Add other ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate. Will keep several days.

■ ■ ■

Cornbread Confetti Salad

2 packages cornbread mix PLUS ingredients listed on package

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 large green pepper

1 cup chopped onion or 6 to 7 green onions, chopped

1 ¾ cups mayonnaise

4 slices crisply fried bacon, crumbled

Prepare and bake cornbread mixes as directed. Crumble into large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.

■ ■ ■

This one adds ranch dressing. It appeared in the Democrat-Gazette's River Valley Ozarks edition in 2010.

Catherine Tackett's Cornbread Salad

1 (8.5-ounce) package corn muffin mix PLUS ingredients listed on package

1 (1-ounce) dry ranch salad dressing mix

1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise

3 large tomatoes or 2 small tubs of halved grape tomatoes

½ cup red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup green bell pepper chopped

½ cup green onions

2 (15-16 ounce) cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 (15-16 ounce) whole kernel corn, drained and rinsed

1 pound bacon, cooked until crisp, drained and crumbled

Heaping 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Prepare and bake muffin mix. Cool completely and coarsely crumble.

For dressing: Combine dry dressing mix, sour cream and mayonnaise and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, beans, corn and bacon and set aside.

In a 3-quart serving dish, layer half of the cornbread, half of the bean mixture, half of the cheese and spread with half of the dressing. Repeat layers. Cover and chill for two to 24 hours.

■ ■ ■

And this is the recipe I used when I'd make it to take to the office to enjoy for lunch at my desk. It is adapted from Southern Living's "Community Cookbook."

Layered Cornbread Salad

1 (6-ounce) package buttermilk cornbread mix PLUS ingredients listed on package (see note)

1 medium-large head romaine lettuce, finely chopped

½ pound chopped smoked turkey (we used deli turkey)

2 red or yellow bell peppers or a combination, chopped

2 large tomatoes, chopped OR 1 pint grape tomatoes, quartered

1 small or ½ large red onion, diced

1 cup diced celery

2 cups shredded cheese such as Swiss, cheddar or Monterrey Jack

10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 ½ to 2 cups creamy salad dressing such as parmesan peppercorn or buttermilk ranch

2 green onions, thinly sliced OR ¼ cup fresh snipped chives

Prepare cornbread according to package directions. Cool and crumble; set aside.

In a large serving bowl, or in individual serving vessels such as wide-mouth canning jars, layer half of the crumbled cornbread, lettuce, turkey, peppers, tomatoes, red onion, celery, cheese and bacon. Spoon about half of the dressing over the top. Repeat layers, ending with dressing. Cover and chill 8 to 24 hours. Top with green onions or chives just before serving.

Makes 6 servings.

Note: Can substitute your favorite cornbread recipe to make 4 cups crumbled.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



