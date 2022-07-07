All-NWADG Girls Track

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

ANNA WOOLSEY

SCHOOL Ozark

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE Woolsey pulled off the hat track by winning all three sprints during the Class 4A state meet at Harrison. ... She turned in a winning time of 12.31 seconds in the 100 meters, and she was the only runner to run the 200 in under 26 seconds (25.56) and the 400 in under a minute (59.87). ... Also finished fifth in the pole vault (8-6) to account for 34 of the Lady Hillbillies' 44 points and a sixth-place finish. ... Finished fourth in the 100, fifth in the 200 and second in the 400 during the Meet of Champs in Russellville. ... Finished 18th in the Arkansas High School Girls Heptathlon with 3,597 points.

QUOTABLE "I had a pretty good season this year. The state meet turned out to be a pretty long day because we had prelims at the meet. I won the prelims in the 100 and 200, so I was pretty confident in them. Then I came back and won the 100, the 400 and the 200, so it was pretty fun that day. I just wanted to continually get PRs and obviously win state, so it was a pretty good year. I did the heptathlon for the first time ever this year, so next year I will focus more on some of those events next year."

------------

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

KESSIAH BEMIS

SCHOOL Fayetteville

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE Accounted for 48 of the 191.5 points the Lady Bulldogs had compiled to win the Class 6A state championship. ... Won the 300-meter hurdles with her time of 45.22 seconds, took second in the long jump (personal-best 18 feet, 6.75 inches), triple jump (personal-best 37-3.25), the 100 and the 400 and finished third in the 200. ... Won the 300 hurdles in 44.68 at the Meet of Champs, where she also finished third in the 200, fourth in the long jump and fifth in the 100. ... Capped her high school career by winning the Arkansas High School Girls Heptathlon 4,477 points, where she won the 200 and finished second in the 800. ... Had the state's best time in the 300 hurdles at 44.64 seconds, a time she set on her home track. ... Will continue her track career at Arkansas, with a possible focus on the heptathlon.

QUOTABLE "I think I did well toward the end. The indoor season was good, but it takes me a little while to get back into the groove and shake off the offseason legs. So I was able to work up to what I need to do. I was strong, and I did what I could for the seasons in the past. I think the first Bentonville West meet was a good meet for me, especially in the 300 hurdles. That's where I set a PR and broke through for the outdoor season because I started seeing better times. I have to say both state meets -- indoor and outdoor -- will be something to remember because they were full-circle moments. We had worked so hard for it."

------------

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS FINAL 2022 TRACK LEADERS

GIRLS

100

Anna Woolsey;Ozark;Jr.;12.31

Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville;Sr.;12.38

Grace Lueders;Rogers;Sr.;12.46

Emelia Thurston;Bentonville;Jr.;12.52

Morgan Maier;Providence Academy;So.;12.56

Kamree Dye;Pea Ridge;Sr.;12.60

Lola Sommer;Bentonville;Jr.;12.61

Kinleigh Hall;Springdale Har-Ber;Sr.;12.64

200

Grace Lueders;Rogers;Sr.;25.16

Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville;Sr.;25.29

Anna Woolsey;Ozark;Jr.;25.50

Gressa Hoyord;Bentonville;Fr.;25.76

Kinleigh Hall;Springdale Har-Ber;Sr.;25.94

Hannah Estes;Fayetteville;Jr.;26.23

Morgan Maier;Providence Academy;So.;26.30

Kamree Dye;Pea Ridge;Sr.;26.36

400

Grace Lueders;Rogers;Sr.;56.91*

Anna Woolsey;Ozark;Jr.;57.75

Kamree Dye;Pea Ridge;Sr.;58.71

Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville;Sr.;59.09

Riley Jandorf;Bentonville West;Fr.;59.30

Kinleigh Hall;Springdale Har-Ber;Sr.;59.41

Allison Fernstrom;Bentonville;Jr.;59.81

Solara Kosar;Fayetteville;Fr.;59.89

800

Sophia Hinkebein;Bentonville;Sr.;2:18.74

Devin O'Daniel;Bentonville;So.;2:19.58

Ava Goetz;Fayetteville;So.;2:20.09

Macy Weathers;Clarksville;Jr.;2:20.43

Madison Galindo;Bentonville;Jr.;2:21.28

Janet Fu;Fayetteville;Jr.;2:21.60

Mia Loafman;Rogers;Jr.;2:22.80

Macey Hurley;Bentonville;So.;2:24.45

1,600

Madison Galindo;Bentonville;Jr.;5:06.88

Mia Loafman;Rogers;Jr.;5:10.92

Macey Hurley;Bentonville;So.;5:14.26

Carson Wasemiller;Fayetteville;Jr.;5:14.39

Kate Nachtigal;Rogers;Sr.;5:14.42

Sophia Hinkebein;Bentonville;Sr.;5:15.08

Abby Elcan;Springdale Har-Ber;Sr.;5:15.89

McKenna Terrell;Bentonville West;Sr.;5:17.92

3,200

Madison Galindo;Bentonville;Jr.;10:57.57

McKenna Terrell;Bentonville West;Sr.;11:11.04

Carson Wasemiller;Fayetteville;Jr.;11:18.14

Macey Hurley;Bentonville;So.;11:26.86

Devyn O'Daniel;Bentonville;So.;11:29.42

Mia Loafman;Rogers;Jr.;11:29.94

Sophia Hinkebein;Bentonville;Sr.;11:30.25

Abby Elcan;Springdale Har-Ber;Sr.;11:35.37

100 Hurdles

Hannah Estes;Fayetteville;Jr.;14.64*

Paisley Hight;Bentonville;So.;14.88

Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville;Sr.;14.99

Solara Koser;Fayetteville;Fr.;15.09

Julia Gunnell;Fayetteville;Jr.;15.19

Kinleigh Hall;Springdale Har-Ber;Sr.;15.21

Allison Fernstrom;Bentonville;Jr.;15.25

Savannah Carrigan;Bentonville West;Sr.;15.63

300 Hurdles

Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville;Sr.;44.64*

Julia Gunnell;Fayetteville;Jr.;44.76

Paisley Hight;Bentonville;So.;45.68

Solara Koser;Fayetteville;Fr.;45.98

Allison Fernstrom;Bentonville;Jr.;46.08

Hannah Estes;Fayetteville;Jr.;46.78

Savannah Carrigan;Bentonville West;Sr.;46.93

Anna Woolsey;Ozark;Jr.;47.31

4x100 Relay

Bentonville;48.59

Fayetteville;49.26

Springdale Har-Ber;49.39

Bentonville West;50.56

Pea Ridge;51.20

FS Southside;51.82

Rogers;51.85

Rogers Heritage;51.89

4x200 Relay

Springdale Har-Ber;1:41.02

Bentonville;1:43.24

Fayetteville;1:43.54

Bentonville West;1:47.72

FS Southside;1:50.64

Rogers Heritage;1:50.66

Pea Ridge;1:51.00

Rogers;1:52.34

4x400 Relay

Bentonville;4:01.53

Bentonville West;4:05.23

Fayetteville;4:06.31

Rogers;4:07.46

Springdale Har-Ber;4:12.57

Clarksville;4:14.90

Pea Ridge;4:15.70

Rogers Heritage;4:17.76

4x800 Relay

Bentonville;9:32.01*

Fayetteville;9:45.85

Bentonville West;9:49.27

Thaden School;10:04.44

Rogers;10:06.20

Kingston;10:10.53

Van Buren;10:19.41

FS Southside;10:20.02

Discus

Aubrey Skinner;Fayetteville;Sr.;120-111

Molly O'Dell;Thaden School;Sr.;115-0

Winifred Smith;Bentonville;Jr.;114-9

Bree Anglin;Bentonville;Jr.;113-6

Nadia Clark;Bentonville;Fr.;111-7

Hannah Gouvion;Bentonville West;So.;111-0

Dallice White;Pea Ridge;Sr.;109-5

Haleigh Groulx;Rogers Heritage;Sr.;109-1

High Jump

Rachel Wilson;Bentonville West;Sr.;5-6

Paisley Hight;Bentonville;So.;5-4

Clare Barger;Harrison;Jr.;5-4

Ava Goetz;Fayetteville;So.;5-4

Trinity Dobbs;Prairie Grove;Sr.;5-3

Toree Tiffee;FS Southside;Sr.;5-2

Morgan Maier;Providence Academy;So.;5-2

Mollie Cole;Shiloh Christian;Sr.;5-1

Long Jump

Emelia Thurston;Bentonville;Jr.;18-8.75

Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville;Sr.;18-6.75

Julia Gunnell;Fayetteville;Jr.;18-2

Laci Gartside;Springdale Har-Ber;Jr.;18-1.75

Cailey Ramaker;Farmington;So.;18-1

Savannah Carrigan;Bentonville West;Sr.;17-9.75

Celeste Puga;Bentonville;So.;17-9.5

Gracyn Burgett;Van Buren;Jr.;17-3.75

Pole Vault

Hannah Estes;Fayetteville;Jr.;12-8*

Holly Robinson;Gravette;Sr.;12-3

Kylie Coleman;Bentonville West;Sr.;11-9

Taylor Hankins;Greenwood;Jr.;11-4

Isabel Garton;Fayetteville;Sr.;10-6

Sydney Overton;Rogers;Sr.;10-0

Maci Hubbard;Gentry;Sr.;10-0

Annabeth Hamilton;Bentonville;Fr.;10-0

Shot Put

Olivia Nickson;Bentonville West;Jr.;41-2

Mona Keita;Bentonville West;Sr.;37-10.5

Mahalya Ahmadou;FS Southside;Jr.;37-6.75

Reese Ricketts;Harrison;So.;36-9.75

Aubrey Skinner;Fayetteville;Sr.;36-6.25

Nadia Clark;Bentonville;Fr.;36-3.25

Dynasty Andrews;FS Northside;Sr.;36-2

Alexis Laird;Bentonville West;Sr.;36-1.5

Triple Jump

Rachele Turbati Zanboni;Bentonville;Sr.;37-8.75

Laci Gartside;Springdale Har-Ber;Jr.;37-7

Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville;Sr.;37-3.25

Kinleigh Hall;Springdale Har-Ber;Sr.;36-10

Emelia Thurston;Bentonville;Jr.;36-8.5

Solara Koser;Fayetteville;Fr.;36-7.5

Joli Ducharme;Bentonville;Sr.;36-4.5

Laiklyn Stephens;Harrison;So.;36-0.5

* -- Indicates state leader in that event

All-NWADG Girls Track20220707 Ozark junior Anna Woolsey was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's girls track runner of the year. Woolsey was the Class 4A state champion in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. (Courtesy photo by Gregg Morrison)



Ozark junior Anna Woolsey was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's girls track runner of the year. Woolsey was the Class 4A state champion in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. (Courtesy photo by Gregg Morrison)



Ozark junior Anna Woolsey was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's girls track runner of the year. Woolsey was the Class 4A state champion in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. (Courtesy photo by Gregg Morrison)



Fayetteville senior Kessiah Bemis crosses the finish line in the 4x200 meter relay Wednesday April 27, 2022 at the 6A-West Conference track meet in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220428Daily/ for daily galleries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Kessiah Bemis of Fayetteville competes Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the high jump portion of the heptathlon at the Arkansas High School Decathlon/Heptathlon at Ramay Junior High School in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220520Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Kessiah Bemis of Fayetteville competes Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the shot put portion of the Heptathlon at the Arkansas High School Decathlon/Heptathlon at Ramay Junior High School in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220520Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

