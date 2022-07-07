Arrest made in deadly Fort Smith hit-and-run crash

FORT SMITH -- Police have arrested a teen in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.

Dyllon Smith, 18, was taken into custody after he turned himself in about 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Sebastian County jail, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The arrest is in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead in the 2200 block of South R Street and Jinny Lind Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

According to Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, William Kyzer of Fort Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Mitchell said Kyzer was driving the vehicle that was hit.

Mitchell said Tuesday police were looking for a dark blue 2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe in connection to the incident. Police said they were able to identify the suspect vehicle using surveillance from an area business. They later found the vehicle abandoned near South 18th Street.

Police released no further information. The investigation into the incident continues.