Blytheville woman dies after car hits tractor-trailer, troopers say

by Remington Miller | Today at 10:56 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A woman was killed after crashing into a stationary tractor-trailer in Mississippi County on Wednesday, according to state troopers.

Brittany Woodson, 27, of Blytheville was driving a 2021 Nissan Sentra north on the inside lane of Interstate 55 around 3:30 p.m. when she attempted to change lanes to avoid wrecking with stopped vehicles, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. 

The report states she lost control of her vehicle and overcorrected, causing her to crash into the rear end of an 18-wheeler. 

Woodson was pronounced dead on the scene by a coroner, troopers said. 

The report said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

At least 280 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. 


