Browns trade Mayfield to Panthers

CLEVELAND -- From being drafted first to dumped in four years, Baker Mayfield's wild four-year ride in Cleveland is over.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 from Oklahoma, Mayfield was traded Wednesday by the Browns, who moved on from the divisive quarterback months ago and finally sent him to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick.

Mayfield, 27, who was pushed out of his starting job amid the Browns' pursuit of Deshaun Watson, is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025.

The Browns are paying $10.5 million of Mayfield's $18.8 million contract for next season, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The Panthers will pay $4.8 million and Mayfield will take a $3.5 million pay cut, said the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade can't be finalized until Mayfield passes a physical.

However, the trade was announced by the Panthers, who will host the Browns in the coming season's opener -- with Mayfield's addition spicing up the matchup.

Mayfield's time with the Browns effectively ended in March when the team traded three first-round selections and six overall to the Houston Texans for Watson, who is facing a possible suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas.

Mayfield, who played most of last season with a left shoulder injury, felt betrayed by Cleveland's move for Watson, demanded a trade and then had to wait until the Browns found a team both interested in him and willing to take on his salary.

Mayfield, who led the Browns to their first playoff win since 1994 in 2020, will compete for Carolina's starting QB job with Sam Darnold, who was taken two picks after Mayfield in 2018.

The Panthers, who have not made the playoffs since 2017, have been searching for stability at the quarterback position ever since Coach Matt Rhule was hired in 2020. They also took a run at Watson before he chose Cleveland.

