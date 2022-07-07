Carin Schoppmeyer: Pickleball promotes shelter

The second annual Charity Pickleball Tournament to benefit Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter is set for July 22-24 at Matrix Racquet Club in Lowell.

Organizers say the MMP sanctioned tournament will be played on a tennis court surface and use a round robin format. Singles on will play Friday; men's and women's doubles on Saturday; and mixed doubles on Sunday.

Registration is $60, and the deadline is July 15. Player registration includes a Saturday picnic from noon to 4 p.m. that will feature music, food, drinks and lawn games. Guests may attend the picnic for $20.

The Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter is a private, nonprofit organization offering 24-hour residential care for children and teens who are victims of abuse or neglect. Founded in 1993 with five girls as residents, the 48-bed shelter serves some 500 children annually. Residents may stay up to 45 days in a six-month period until returning to their families or being placed in foster care.

The nonprofit organization has operated an on-site school for 21 years and is in the process of opening Hope Academy, a public charter school, in August 2020. The Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas will be open to shelter residents as well as "children throughout Northwest Arkansas who will benefit greatly from a trauma-informed educational setting."

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

