Even for July, this is hot: Northwest Arkansans try to beat the heat





The pool is only one way to stay cool in Northwest Arkansas.

Air conditioning, icy pops and misting machines -- it seems every weapon in the arsenal is needed this week as near record high temperatures continue to sweep the region.

Jon Puldas, who has lived in Arkansas for about eight years, said this summer feels much hotter than usual. He and his daughters have been going to the Wilson Park Pool to cool off during the day.

"I've just been staying indoors mostly," Puldas said. "I'm lucky enough to have air conditioning, and when I'm outside, I try to only do stuff early in the morning or late in the evenings."

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a heat advisory in Benton and Washington counties until 8 p.m. today, and until 8 p.m. Friday in Sebastian County. Northwest Arkansas can expect heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees this week, according to the weather service.

Joe Sellers, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the average temperature so far this month in Fayetteville is 82.7 degrees -- 5.7 degrees above normal for July.

"By the end of the month, who knows where we'll be," he said. "But at least five days into the month, 5 degrees above normal is quite a bit above normal."

Several days in June temperatures in Northwest Arkansas tied the record high, according to Sellers. In Fayetteville, temperatures reached the record high of 95 degrees on June 22 and 23.

Central EMS has received seven calls this week from Fayetteville residents overheating, said Brandi Moore, battalion communications chief.

David Wright, Bentonville Parks and Recreation director, said his priority is to keep both staff and guests at parks cool and hydrated. The department changes safety regulations when the heat gets to this level. Lifeguards are required to take 20-minute breaks in the air conditioning to cool off between 40-minute shifts, he said.

"There are all these things we do to protect our employees, but we really want our park patrons to do the same," Wright said. "We want people to be hydrated and well rested before you come to our parks."

Some local organizations have started providing services in response to the intense heat. The Salvation Army offers cooling centers in Fayetteville and Bentonville where anyone can cool off and drink water during the weekdays.

Haley Pratt, development director at 7 Hills Homeless Center, said the center recently installed misting machines outside, allowing any clients to cool off while they wait for services. The organization also updated its donation needs list in response to the heat, she said.

"We've added summer attire like shorts and short-sleeved shirts, ball caps, cooling neck gaiters, water electrolyte pour-ins, icy pops -- which seems like a funny thing to ask for, but it really does help keep our clients cool," Pratt said.

Residents enjoy the public pool at Wilson Park in Fayetteville on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The average temperature for this month in Fayetteville is 82.7, which is 5.7 degrees above normal for July, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Mary Beth Kemp)







FIT AND COOL IN THE POOL Elsie Mucci leads a water aerobics session on Wednesday July 6 2022 at the Gravette city pool. Billy V. Hall Senior Activity and Wellness Center in Gravette sponsors water aerobics each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Go to nwaonline.com/220707Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)





