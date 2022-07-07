Fireworks injure Texarkana officers; projectiles aimed toward lawmen, they say

TEXARKANA — A police officer was hurt on Independence Day while responding to a report of a person injured by fireworks.

At 7:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Washington Street to provide medical assistance to a person injured by fireworks. Acknowledging the potential that law enforcement could meet resistance by unruly young adults in the area with fireworks, nearby officers then responded to the location in force, according to a news release from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Medical aid was provided to the injured person, as a growing crowd of youths and young adults began to set off highly explosive fireworks. Approximately 40 minutes after being dispatched to the area, Police Department supervisors ordered officers to get back to their vehicles and leave the area.

While officers were preparing to leave, an artillery-style, high-powered explosive was launched, landed near the right leg of an officer and exploded. The officer’s calf and Achilles tendon area were injured. Other officers nearby suffered minor abrasions and contusions, with a possibility that some suffered hearing damage, according to the news release.

The officer with the leg wound was taken by police to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he was treated. He was released Wednesday and is expected to fully recover and return to duty, according to the news release.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Monday, the Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire near the railroad tracks and Euclid Street. Patrol officers paired in a police unit responded to provide security as the firemen extinguished the blaze.

Shortly after arriving, while one officer was stationed outside the passenger door of the unit, someone launched an artillery-style, high-powered explosive toward the officer that struck him in the right shoulder before landing inside the car and exploding. The second officer was seated in the driver’s seat and sustained what police hope is only short-term hearing damage.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating both incidents, which are classified as felony offenses.