Get to know: DT commitment Stephen Johnson

Arkansas defensive line commitment Stephen Johnson loves country music, Mexican food and hates roller coasters.

Johnson, 6-5, 320 pounds, of Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Maryland, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Liberty and other schools.

He plans to graduate in December and enroll in Arkansas in January. Johnson recorded 65 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble while also blocking a field goal as a junior for the 11-2 Wildcats in Class 5A.

Learn more about the future Razorback:

Nickname: Big Show

Favorite thing about playing on the D-line: I like being the hitter. The combat in the trenches.

Coach Deke Adams is: A great man on and off the field. He's been very open and honest throughout the process.

Funniest football moment: Probably when I was young, I used to dance to the music between plays and timeouts.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Entertainment. I'm a pretty good singer and dancer.

My mom is always on me to: Make good grades

Must-watch TV: Sports

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

My two pet peeves are: When the offense takes the field first. I'm so hyped after warm-ups that I want to go, not wait. And dumb penalties.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Warren Buffet. I'd love to get financial advice from him.

My hidden talent is: Dancing

Your favorite fast-food chain: Zaxby's

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Zaxby's wings and things

I will never ever eat: Squid

Favorite junk food: Burgers

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Chocolate chip cookies

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sushi

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Zendaya

If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Fayetteville, Ga. There's no place like home.

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. My brother has a lab puppy named Jupiter. She's awesome.

Do you think aliens really exist: Yes

I get emotional when: Our season ends without a championship.

Which do you prefer Twitter, instagram or Tik Tok: Instagram (@atl_stephen56)

Best advice I’ve received: Work hard and trust God.

Role model and why: My parents. My mom is amazing. She's Deputy Superintendent of Education for Georgia, so her job is important, but she still makes time to be the best mom. My dad, too. He's really been with me throughout the entire recruiting process.

Three words to describe me: Driven, fun, God-fearing

People would be surprised that I: I'm a good basketball player. I'm a shooter.

What else people should know: I love country music. I listen to country when I'm working out and sing it when I'm driving my Ford F-150. I'm known for that in my hometown. I am very good playing Madden. I already beat members of the team on my visit last week. I don't turn down a good Madden tournament. I love Mexican restaurants. I can eat Mexican food every single day.