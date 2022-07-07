Heber Springs man sentenced to 1 year probation, community service for role in Jan. 6 riot

Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs, was sentenced Thursday to one year probation and 60 hours of community service for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly in the District of Columbia didn't sentence Snow to serve any jail time.

The judge also didn't require Snow to pay a fine, but he has agreed to pay $500 restitution.

Snow pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of violating 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G): parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a maximum $5,000 fine.

Kelly said a letter he received from Snow indicated that he was remorseful about what he had done.

"There are plenty of folks out there who really don't get that they've done something wrong, quite frankly," the judge said during Thursday's teleconference sentencing hearing.

Snow is the only one of Arkansas’ four Capitol riot defendants who has pleaded guilty.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 62, of Gravette, and Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway, face felony charges in connection with the riot. Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville, faces only misdemeanor charges.