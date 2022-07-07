Hunt permits bring whiff of fall

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is notifying applicants to its controlled hunts on wildlife management areas about the status of their applications.

I batted .500, a phenomenal average. I scored a muzzleloader deer permit and a modern gun permit on my favorite WMA, which I will not divulge here. Longtime readers of this column can figure it out if they care.

While thrilled, I am disappointed that I did not draw a permit for a muzzleloader deer hunt at Stone Prairie WMA or a modern gun deer hunt at J. Perry Mikles Blue Mountain WMA. I know a guy that hunts there, and he's bagged some magnificent bucks. It helps that he was raised in that area and knows it intimately.

It reminds me of the first time I met Mikles. It was in the late 1990s, not long after Mikles finished his term on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. We were at The Tackle Box, a sporting goods store in Fort Smith.

"Well, I'll be darned if it isn't Perry Mikles!" I said.

"Young man, how do you know my name?" Mikles asked.

"Are you kidding? Who doesn't know J. Perry Mikles!"

"Young man," he said, "can I buy you a Coke?"

I'll bet we talked for 90 minutes.

On Wednesday morning, an email in my inbox said "22-23 MUZZLELOADER DEER PERMIT Application Results."

There's always mixed emotions when I see those emails. I've been waiting for them, but they're like prank Christmas presents. It might be a fabulous gift or it might be just an empty box. Usually, it's the latter.

The good news was first. I drew a permit for my first choice, and I didn't draw for my second choice, Blue Mountain WMA.

The email for the modern gun draw results arrived later in the afternoon. The results were identical.

Having drawn a good number of permits for this WMA, I have come to know it very well, and I have amassed a memorable and colorful history there. Amazingly, I never killed a deer during those hunts, but I had my chances.

On my first hunt there in 2014, I sat against a tree overlooking a draw leading into a food plot at the northern end of the northern tract. I saw no sign of deer for the entire hunt. All day long I heard what sounded like a rutting bull. The wind blew from the north, carrying the noise so that it sounded close. It was really annoying.

Late in the day I finally processed what I was actually hearing.

"That's not a bull," I thought. "That's a lion! A freaking African lion!"

Turns out that the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is very close, and it was indeed a lion roaring. The wind made it sound like it was just across the hollow. No wonder I didn't see any game.

Intense scouting led me to a wonderful place where I've spent many wonderful days hunting deer. I also killed a magnificent gobbler in that area the one time I drew a controlled spring turkey hunting permit. That was one of my finest hunts and appears in my new book, "St. Tom's Cathedral, A Turkey Hunter's Quest for His Best."

During one deer hunt, a spike buck approached me as I sat against a tree. It almost touched noses with me. For years I believed the buck didn't spook because my sunglasses shielded my eyes. Now I wonder if hadn't been desensitized by chronic wasting disease, which had not yet been discovered in Arkansas.

My most heartbreaking hunt was a controlled muzzleloader hunt in 2016. I waited all day against a tree overlooking a mountain bench. I got so sore and so bored, but at sunset, one of the biggest bucks I've ever seen stepped into the open at sand wedge range. The wind blew up the hill, so the buck hadn't a clue I was there. I had a perfect broadside shot, but my muzzleloader had a delayed fire that caused me to shoot over the deer.

I drew a controlled modern gun permit that year, too. A doe stepped into the open at sunset amid thick, windblown snow. I walked to within 75 yards of the doe, knelt and put my scope on her vitals.

Did I really want to field dress a doe in the dark, in the snow, and then take it to the WMA office to be checked in the morning?

No, I most certainly did not.

I rose and walked right past the doe as it tried to figure out what I was.

I'm looking forward to making new memories this fall.



