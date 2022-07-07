• Jorge Alcocer, Mexico's health secretary, said the country should return to "God's clock," or standard time, arguing that setting clocks forward and back damages people's health, as the president submitted a bill to abolish daylight saving time.

• Norman Moon, a federal judge in Virginia, approved a plan to transfer 4,000 dogs housed at a troubled facility in Cumberland that breeds beagles for medical research to shelters where they can be adopted, prompting a celebratory response from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

• Megan Hess, a funeral home operator in Montrose, Colo., faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to mail fraud in a case in which she was accused of illegally selling body parts for research and giving clients fake ashes.

• Michael Bergelson of New York City quipped "a lot of people didn't get the memo" as he walked past a row of cars with fresh parking tickets on their windshields after the return of full alternate-side parking to make way for street cleaners, requiring dismayed vehicle owners to play musical chairs twice a week instead of just once.

• Eric Adams, New York City's mayor, struck a deal with the local lifeguard union to raise starting wages by more than 20% amid mounting complaints about a drastic staffing shortage at public pools, taking the pay rate to $19.46 an hour.

• Joseph Love of Maryland's Department of Natural Resources noted "money is the best way to incentivize" as the state launches "Fish for cash," a program encouraging anglers to catch, record and eat the invasive northern snakehead.

• Patrick Brown, a candidate for the leadership of Canada's Conservative Party, decried "reprehensible, undemocratic behavior that breaks faith with hundreds of thousands of Canadians" when he was disqualified over allegations of financial wrongdoing.

• Tony Cushingberry of Indianapolis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting of a U.S. Postal Service carrier, with prosecutors describing an altercation prompted by the lack of mail delivery to his home because of an aggressive dog.

• Nathan Carman of Vernon, Vt., charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars, asked a federal court to release him pending trial, with attorneys arguing that the evidence is "tenuous at best" and he is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community.