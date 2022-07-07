July heat breaks streaks around Arkansas; burn bans in place in northern parts of state

Several cities in Arkansas have broken weather streaks relating to 100 degree weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Highfill, a city in Benton County, had not had temperatures reaching 100 degrees since August 7, 2012 until Wednesday where the weather broke a 3,619 day streak, according to a tweet from the weather Service in North Little Rock.

Harrison had its first triple digit reading since June 27, 2013 on Wednesday as well, breaking a 3,295 day streak.

Little Rock has had its first multiple 100 degrees or more readings in year since 2018.

Both Jonesboro and Texarkana have had more triple digit readings already this year than before. Jonesboro has three so far, its most since 2013. Texarkana has already had six days where the temperature reached 100 degrees since 2015.

Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock said this weather is expected to continue for the immediate future.

“We will likely see this pattern of high temperatures and little rain for quite some time,” said Condry, “They should continue through August.”

Multiple places could reach triple digits again Thursday, according to Condry.

Condry said there is a cold front expected to move in Saturday that could bring less than a quarter inch of rain to some parts of the state.

“It won’t be a big or unseasonable cooldown. It could take northern parts of Arkansas from the upper 90s to the middle and low 90s,” said Condry.

The rain is predicted to move in Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, though Condry said it is not expected to be enough to help the drought conditions forming in the northern parts of the state.

He said the dry conditions and low soil moisture are the reason county judges are enacting burn bans across the state.

As of Thursday morning, 27 counties mostly in the northern part of Arkansas were under burn bans.

“With this dryness all it takes is a little wind and a fire could quickly get out of control. We’ve not had any reports of something like that happening yet, but those burn bans act as a precaution,” Condry said.