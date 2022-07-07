Juvenile charged with capital murder in Faulkner County boy’s shooting

Faulkner County deputies on Monday night arrested a minor who is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of another boy, according to a news release posted on the agency's Facebook page.

Deputies arrived at a residence on Schultz Road just before 9 p.m. after getting a report that a boy had been shot.

They located a dead boy in the home, and arrested the suspect a short time later. The identities of the victim and suspect were not released because of their ages and the ongoing investigation.

It was not clear whether the suspect was being charged as an adult, but the youth was held Tuesday night at the Faulkner County jail before a court appearance.



