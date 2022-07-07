Lamar School District releases discipline action on school sexual harassment cases

LAMAR -- The Lamar School District recently announced its plan for disciplinary action after an investigation found several students to be responsible for allegations of sexual harassment, including sexual assault, of three Lamar Middle School students.

Joey McCutchen, one of the lawyers representing the three students in addition to Chip Sexton and Stephen Napurano, said he plans to appeal the decision and ask the students responsible receive a harsher punishment.

A written determination of responsibility from the district signed June 30 states on March 8, a student reported being sexually harassed while in the boy's locker room. The determination states the district was instructed to refrain from investigating the incident until further notice as there was an investigation being done by the local police and the Arkansas State Police.

On April 5, a Title IX Formal Complaint was filed by the student's mother, and during the district's investigation, two more complaints were filed regarding some or all of the same perpetrators in similar incidents occurring from the summer through November 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance, including schools.

Four students were investigated for all three incidents, their names redacted from the determination in place of numbers. Students one, two and four were found responsible for the incident in March and for the second victim's allegations in 2021, and student two was also responsible for the third victim's allegations.

Wanda Van Dyke, decision maker for the Title IX investigation recommended the perpetrators have 10 days out of school suspension, be provided courses related to harassment upon their return, and have a no contact order with the students involved, which includes contacting them directly or indirectly.

Van Dyke recommended the victims check in with a counselor or building administrator monthly to ensure the no contact order is being adhered to, and they be provided counseling and any other service appropriately identified by the counselor.

She said the determination of responsibility should be considered by the students' building level administrator when determining if the order should be extended through the 2023-2024 school year.

Brittney Schluterman, Title IX coordinator for the district, wrote the investigation into the allegation isn't complete. She said both parties have the right to appeal within 10 days based on one or more of the following: procedural irregularity affecting the outcome of the matter, new evidence not reasonably available at the time the determination regarding responsibility or dismissal was made that could affect the outcome of the matter, and/or the Title IX coordinator, investigator(s) or decision-maker(s) had a conflict of interest or bias against complainants or respondents generally, or the individual complainant or respondent that affected the outcome of the matter.

McCutchen said he agrees with Van Dyke's determination the students were sexually assaulted, but called the punishment nothing more than a slap on the wrist and a vacation. He said he plans to appeal for a longer punishment, and the perpetrators shouldn't be allowed to participate in any sports or activities the victims are involved in.

"Conduct rewarded is conduct repeated." McCutchen stated, "There is nothing more important that the safety of children, and parents should always feel confident that their children are being kept safe at school. This also begs the question, where were those responsible for supervising these children when all of this was happening?"



