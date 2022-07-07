Leadership Pine Bluff takes education tours

The Leadership Pine Bluff class, a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, participated in a session focusing on education.

During their session in June, Leadership Pine Bluff members spent the first half of the day at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to the chamber newsletter.

The class toured the University Museum and Cultural Center, learned about the school's bee farm, and took a campus walking tour. Lunch was provided in the Lions Den at Simmons Bank Field, where UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson addressed the students.

The group also visited Southeast Arkansas College. After an opening from SEARK President Steven Bloomberg and other department heads, the group took a campus tour.

During the tour, participants learned about the nursing and EMT programs and the technology school. SEARK offers a program where students can receive their commercial driver's license in four weeks and leadership participants had a chance to test out the CDL truck simulator, according to the newsletter.