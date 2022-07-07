Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Primary runoff results Voter guide Sports Core Values Newsletters Weather Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Leadership Pine Bluff takes education tours

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:36 a.m.
The Leadership Pine Bluff class had lunch in the Lions Den at Simmons Bank Field at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Participants heard a presentation by UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson. (Special to The Commercial)

The Leadership Pine Bluff class, a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, participated in a session focusing on education.

During their session in June, Leadership Pine Bluff members spent the first half of the day at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to the chamber newsletter.

The class toured the University Museum and Cultural Center, learned about the school's bee farm, and took a campus walking tour. Lunch was provided in the Lions Den at Simmons Bank Field, where UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson addressed the students.

The group also visited Southeast Arkansas College. After an opening from SEARK President Steven Bloomberg and other department heads, the group took a campus tour.

During the tour, participants learned about the nursing and EMT programs and the technology school. SEARK offers a program where students can receive their commercial driver's license in four weeks and leadership participants had a chance to test out the CDL truck simulator, according to the newsletter.

Print Headline: Leadership Pine Bluff takes education tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT