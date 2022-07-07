Lynn Hamilton announces retirement after almost 5 decades with WEHCO Media

Lynn Hamilton is retiring from WEHCO Media Inc. after almost 48 years with the company.

Since 2013, he has served as president and general manager of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Inc.

Hamilton started as a data processing manager for WEHCO Media Inc., the parent company of newspaper and cable television operations of which Walter E. Hussman Jr. is chairman.

"Of course, he did an outstanding job with that," said Hussman. "He's done an outstanding job at everything he's done."

From 1982 to 2013, Hamilton served as vice president of operations for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and its predecessor, the Arkansas Democrat.

In 2018, the Democrat-Gazette began its shift to a digital-replica newspaper delivered via iPad or other electronic devices.

Hussman said Hamilton was instrumental in that change.

"It took a lot of great management to do that and do it successfully," he said. "Since there wasn't a model to go by, we had to invent it as we went along. The implementation went extremely well. You have to be not only a good manager you have to be able to adapt to changes. Lynn's a very level-headed guy. He's a good manger, has good judgement."

"I’m grateful for my career of nearly 48 years with WEHCO Media," said Hamilton, 73. "Grateful for the many personal and professional growth opportunities, and for the friendships with coworkers. I’ve been proud of our newspaper, both as the Democrat and the Democrat-Gazette, proud of its core values, and proud to be an employee of what is without doubt the best newspaper of similar size in America today.

"I’ll be watching with enthusiasm, and continuing pride, as the current management and fourth generation of the Hussman family take the Democrat-Gazette into the future.”

"I am happy for Lynn and grateful for his long service to our company," said Nat Lea, president and chief executive officer of WEHCO Media. "Lynn joined the Arkansas Democrat and had the unique experience of living through the newspaper war with Walter. He is an important part of our company’s history and its success. His daily contributions will be missed."

"Lynn has served our company with excellence for almost 48 years," said Mark Lane, president of WEHCO’s newspaper division. "It’s been my honor to work alongside Lynn these past five years. He brought a high level of professionalism to his job each day. I wish him great health and happiness in his retirement years."

Hamilton's retirement is effective July 29.