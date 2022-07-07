Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Little Rock's University Avenue

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a wreck that involved a box truck and closed the northbound lanes of Little Rock's University Avenue, a police spokesman said.

The wreck happened in the 4600 block of South University Avenue, according to an alert from the Little Rock Police Department's app. The wreck site is about a half-mile south of the street's intersection with Asher Avenue and Colonel Glenn Road.

Little Rock police Sgt. Eric Barnes said the motorcyclist was struck by the box truck and died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Traffic was still closed in the area as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Motorists were being detoured about a mile south to West 53rd Street to take Mabelvale Pike, another north-south road, while officers and an accident reconstruction team worked the scene, the app stated.

Barnes did not have a good estimate for how long traffic would be interrupted, but he predicted that it would take some time, adding that the delays would be aggravated by traffic from people leaving work.