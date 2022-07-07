Northside's McLane Moody commits to baseball Hogs

Class of 2025 right-handed pitcher McLane Moody has committed to Arkansas.

Moody, 6-5, 180 pounds, of Fort Smith Northside has hit 91.6 mph on his fastball, according to Prep Baseball Report. His curveball has been clocked at 69-72 while his changeup is 78-80.

He pledged to Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn after attending a camp and receiving an offer Thursday.

“I grew up watching the Hogs,” said Moody, who reports throwing a splitter 78-82. “I love all of their facilities. They have the best of everything to offer. They are what you’re going to get in pro ball with those types of facilities. Who wouldn’t want to be around that every day?”

Moody also plays for the Arkansas Sticks travel program. Moody is expected to challenge for the quarterback spot for his high school team this fall.

Northside baseball coach Will Hankins said his upside is tremendous.

“He has a really high ceiling,” Hankins said. “He can get up there as high as he wants to. This summer he’s hitting 90 to 92. In the spring while playing high school, I think it was 87 and now all of sudden in the summer it just finally all started to click."

Moody has grown 4 to 5 inches since the fall.

"He’s kind of grown into himself and figured out his mechanics he had when he wasn’t six inches taller and now everything is falling into place for him,” Hankins said.