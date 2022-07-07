Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Fayetteville

• Deidre Ahevonderae, 27, of 792 S. Seven Hills Court in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ahevonderae was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Olivia Comer, 22, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with second-degree battery. Comer was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Russell Anni, 25, of 2500 Jo Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with arson and endangering the welfare of a minor. Anni was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Christian Ibarra, 29, of 2017 Country Lane in Dallas, was arrested Sunday in connection with attempted murder. Ibarra was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.