Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Primary runoff results Voter guide Sports Core Values Newsletters Weather Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Fayetteville

• Deidre Ahevonderae, 27, of 792 S. Seven Hills Court in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ahevonderae was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Olivia Comer, 22, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with second-degree battery. Comer was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Russell Anni, 25, of 2500 Jo Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with arson and endangering the welfare of a minor. Anni was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Christian Ibarra, 29, of 2017 Country Lane in Dallas, was arrested Sunday in connection with attempted murder. Ibarra was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT