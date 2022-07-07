Off the Wire

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR penalizes Gragson

NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. Gragson's swerve into Karam triggered a frightening multicar crash that was so egregious, he was criticized ahead of the penalty announcement by Dale Earnhardt Jr. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and co-owner of the JR Motorsports team Gragson has represented since 2019 was surprised NASCAR didn't immediately penalize his driver.

FOOTBALL

Falcons sign Goldman

The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal Wednesday. Goldman, 28, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. He was a second-round pick from Florida State in 2015 and likely will compete for a starting job at nose tackle. The 6-3, 325-pound Goldman will join Grady Jarrett as veterans on the defensive front in the Falcons' base 3-4 scheme. Goldman played in 14 games, including 10 starts, in 2021. The addition of Goldman addresses a glaring need on the defensive line for the Falcons, who were 7-10 in 2021.

HOCKEY

Marchment, 53, dies

Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53. Longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed Marchment's death to The Associated Press. Marchment was attending the NHL Draft in Montreal as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. A cause of death was not immediately available. Marchment played parts of 17 NHL seasons from 1989-2006 with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary. The Scarborough, Ontario, native had been working in scouting and other roles for the Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate since 2007.

BASEBALL

Hendricks goes on IL

Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks has been placed on the injured list after leaving his Tuesday night start early due to soreness in his throwing shoulder. Hendricks had his shortest start of the season, lasting just three innings in the Cubs' 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. He threw 69 pitches and his velocity was lower than usual. The 32-year-old Hendricks said Tuesday night that he felt fine before the game but could tell something was off as soon as he threw his first warmup pitch at the start of the game. Hendricks went through a similar issue with the shoulder in early June, causing him to take 12 days off between starts. Hendricks is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA this season. Hendricks said he expects to undergo an MRI. Chicago filled Hendricks' spot on the roster by recalling right-hander Anderson Espinoza from Class AA Tennessee.

Sale has rebab start

Chris Sale struck out five Class AAA batters before leaving when he walked in a run with two outs in the fourth inning on Wednesday night in what could be his final rehab start before he returns to the Boston rotation. Pitching for the Worcester Red Sox against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, a Yankees farm team, Sale allowed 1 run on 3 hits and 5 walks. He loaded the bases in the fourth on three hits -- two of them infield singles -- and then struck out designated hitter Armando Alvarez for the second out with a 96 mph fastball that was his 65th pitch of the game. That was supposed to be the limit for the 33-year-old left-hander, who broke a rib while working out on his own during the major league lockout. But when pitching coach Paul Abbott came out to talk to Sale, he left alone. No. 9 hitter David Freitas worked the count to 3-2 and then took a pitch that was close enough for the sold-out crowd to cheer in anticipation of a strikeout. But plate umpire Sam Burch remained silent, the runner trotted in from third to tie the game 1-1.

MLBPA promotes Meyer

Bruce Meyer was promoted to deputy executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association on Wednesday after leading the union's negotiations during a 99-day lockout that ended in March. Meyer, 61, a longtime sports law attorney and litigator, was hired in August 2018 as senior director of collective bargaining and legal. Rick Shapiro, who headed negotiations in 2016, left the union in July 2019. Meyer led the union through contentious and often acrimonious negotiations to start the 2020 season following the pandemic, then headed strained talks during baseball's ninth work stoppage, the first since the 1994-95 strike. This year's lockout ended with an increase in luxury tax thresholds (accompanied by a new highest tier of penalties), a boost in the minimum salary from $570,500 to $700,000, a new $50 million bonus pool for younger players, expansion of the designated hitter to the National League, 12 postseason teams instead of 10, advertisements on uniforms starting next year, a balanced schedule that reduces intradivision play starting in 2023 and measures aimed to incentivize competition and decrease rebuilding, such as an amateur draft lottery.

FILE - Noah Gragson takes off his helmet after a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race practice Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. The star Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports is in the spotlight again for all the wrong reasons: the poor choices he’s making on track that are slowing Gragson’s career progression. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)



