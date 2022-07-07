Pine Bluff city council votes to raise salaries

Full-time Pine Bluff city employees currently making less than $30,000 per year will have their pay increased to that amount, thanks to a recently passed resolution.

The city council passed the resolution 6-1, with council member Steven Shaner voting against it.

Council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. was absent while council member Bruce Lockett cast his vote via Zoom. Sponsored by council member Ivan Whitfield, the resolution supports the increase while considering the cost of living and inflation.

The impact of increasing the salaries of these employees on the city's budget, according to the resolution, is minor and funds should be available for this purpose.

"I sponsored this legislation again because I am committed," said Whitfield, adding he has pleaded to support raises for low to moderate-income employees. "When we did the pay increase, the majority of our employees were blessed. I do want to remind the council that we did the salary survey, but we didn't stick with the salary survey."

Whitfield said some adjustments were made and out of approximately 400 employees, 10 were left out of making at least $30,000.

"They pay the same amount of money we pay for gas, bread, meat. I just think that we ought to at least try," said Whitfield, who told the council only $15,000 would be needed to adjust the salaries because it's halfway through the year.

"We didn't wait on transit when we adjusted the salary of the bus drivers. It was needed and we did it," he said. "These individuals -- I don't even know their names -- deserve to have a $30,000 salary because ultimately they may find a job somewhere else, then we'll pay someone else $35,000 to come behind them because the need is great."

Council member Joni Alexander, who is supporting raises for the airport employees, said she was made aware that Gov. Asa Hutchinson raised all state employees' pay due to inflation. In February Hutchinson implemented a 2% cost of living salary increase for all state employees.

Council member Glen Brown Jr. felt because they were so close to starting a new budget that the raises should be worked into the new budget. He also wanted to know where the salaries were going from and to.

Whitfield said two months ago that all the salary information for those individuals was provided to all council members.

"I gave you everything but the names," he said. "You had every position, what they pay and what they would be going to."

Whitfield suggested $15,000 be worked in now rather than $30,000 be budgeted in for next year.

"I don't see why we would wait now to do something that's needed," he said. "It may not affect our children, brothers, sisters, or daddy, but it affects somebody."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said even though those individuals may not be at the $30,000 mark, they still received a raise.

"Everybody was at a certain level, depending on what their job was," she said, explaining the base salary was according to the salary survey. "They did get their raise. We were trying to give raises again this year. That's our goal and that's our plan to give a cost of living raise."

The new budget planning is set to begin in August, according to Washington, but Whitfield was adamant about not waiting. Alexander agreed, pointing out her employer has offered incentives due to the pandemic and gas prices.

"I think sometimes, not just for this but for a lot, it's OK for us to do something a little extra," said Alexander. "As long as it's not taking money from something serious. We've done a bunch of other adjustments."

In other city business, a resolution renaming Hazel Street from 13th Avenue South to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was pulled from the agenda because of failure to go through the proper committee.

Sponsored by Glen Brown Sr., he said Pine Bluff was one of the few cities of its size in Arkansas that did not have a street bearing King's name. Brown Sr. said most cities have streets in bad neighborhoods named after King and felt the Hazel Street location was sufficient in length and important to the city.

The request will go to the Traffic and Aviation Committee.