Police investigating body found near Springdale apartments

SPRINGDALE -- Police have sent the body of man found dead Wednesday to the state medical examiner to determine how he died.

Officers responded to an anonymous call reporting that a body was found Wednesday in a wooded area behind the Hudson Apartments on South Thompson Street, according to a press release by the department.

Detectives were able to identify the dead man as Donald Shepherd of Springdale. Shepherd was homeless at the time of his death, according to police.

There were no obvious signs of trauma. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death.