Rain chances scant for counties with burn bans in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH -- Chances for rain in the coming days will be low for residents in five northwestern Arkansas counties under burn bans, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Bart Haake, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Thursday a chance of isolated thunderstorms is forecast for Carroll, Franklin, Johnson, Logan and Madison counties this afternoon that may linger into the evening. Residents may also see isolated to scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, and isolated storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overall, nothing beyond isolated coverage at best is currently predicted past this point, according to Haake.

Carroll, Franklin, Johnson, Logan and Madison counties are among the 28 counties in Arkansas with burn bans in effect as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission website. These are mostly located in the northern part of the state.



