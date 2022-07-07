School district, ex-chief reach deal

Former Watson Chapel School District Superintendent Andrew Curry will be paid $57,315.10 by July 15, and the district will contribute another $32,291.18 to his retirement account by July 13, according to a settlement agreement.

A copy of the agreement was sent from the district to The Pine Bluff Commercial in response to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request. According to the three-page agreement, Curry resigned June 30 to avoid potential termination without cause.

In an email to The Commercial sent Wednesday afternoon, district attorney Whitney Moore wrote that board President Sandra Boone wished to clarify some statements she made in previous articles regarding Curry's resignation.

"Dr. Curry was not terminated for cause as a result of any investigation into Dr. Curry's conduct, and his previous resignation from his position as Superintendent of Jessieville School District had no bearing on the Board's decision to accept Dr. Curry's resignation," Moore said. "Mrs. Boone's statements regarding WCSD's search for Dr. Curry's successor have nothing to do with Dr. Curry and reflect only her desire as a Board member to hire the best possible candidate as WCSD's next superintendent."

Curry and his lawyer, Tre Kitchens, have declined comment.

Curry took over as superintendent July 1, 2021, after serving in the Ozark Mountain School District and signed a three-year contract for $142,356 per year. His settlement pay of $57,315 will be paid in a single check without any taxes being withheld, and the contribution to the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System reflects an estimated amount necessary to purchase three-quarters of a "contributory year" toward his retirement, according to the agreement.

Under the deal, Curry was required to return school-owned property including any automobiles, computers, electronics and keys no later than the end of business July 1, when he was also required to collect his personal property from the district's central office.

Curry has also agreed not to sue the WCSD, its present or past board members, employees or agents, or "assert or prosecute any claims or lawsuits arising on account of his employment with WCSD against anyone, whether or not herein or otherwise named, described, or identified." The agreement also prevents Curry from reapplying for employment in the district.

"Each party agrees to refrain from making disparaging statements about the other," the agreement reads. "If WCSD receives a request for an employment reference on Curry, it agrees to respond only with a neutral reference stating the dates of employment and positions held with WCSD."

The board voted unanimously, absent one trustee, to begin interviews for an interim superintendent during a special called meeting Tuesday, although a candidate had already met with the board during a lengthy executive session.