Springdale council to consider construction manager contract for Luther George Park project

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council, working Wednesday as a committee of the whole, moved a contract for construction management services for Luther George Park onto the regular council agenda.

The council will meet and vote on the measure Tuesday.

The contract for $248,650 with Spackman, Mossop, Michaels, LLC, will allow the next steps for construction to proceed, said Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department. The New Orleans firm also served as the architect for the project.

Luther George Park sits one block south of East Emma Avenue and is considered a key component to the downtown area's revitalization.

Next steps will include a review of plans for the 154-foot sculptural shell for the amphitheater that will be the central feature of the park, Christie said.

The state must review plans and issue permits before the amphitheater shell is constructed and shipped, Christie said. The state also will require safety certifications before the piece can be erected, she said.

The shell's 23 pieces will be made by a company called CGZ in the Netherlands, said Sam Hollis, president and owner of Milestone Construction in Springdale. Milestone holds the construction contract for the park redesign.

Each piece will weigh 3 to 4 tons, Hollis said. The pieces will be shipped to an American port and carried by truck -- one or two pieces in each load -- to Springdale.

In the meantime, Milestone crews can begin dirt work for construction, Christie added.

The approval of a construction manager contract does not change the city's financial responsibility for the park, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

The construction manager's contract and all other money for the redesign of Luther George Park has been raised through a private capital campaign, Christie said.

The development team has raised $12.5 million so far, said Colby Fulfer, the city's chief of staff.

The money from private donations sits in a city account designated for park construction, Sprouse explained.

The council in February voted to spend $2 million for the amphitheater shell.

The city received the money for the park project from its Public Facilities Board.

Hollis on Feb. 8 asked the council to release the money to start the amphitheater project, which could take 18 months, he said.

Hollis expects to break ground on the park later this year and would like the placing of the structure to coincide with completion of the park.

A playground at Luther George Park in Springdale is seen Wednesday near Emma Avenue. Go to nwaonline.com/220707Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



