



GOLF

UA women add UNLV transfer

University of Arkansas women's Coach Shauna Taylor announced on Wednesday the signing of former UNLV player Kendall Todd, who will have three seasons of eligibility remaining, starting in 2022-23.

"Kendall adds a lot of experience to our already deep roster," Taylor said in a statement. "Depth is vital to a championship run and Kendall gives us another seasoned collegiate player to help us continue our success on and off the golf course."

The Razorbacks, who ended last season at No. 19 in the final Golfweek rankings, could bring back all their players from a team that reached the NCAA championships.

Todd was one of two freshmen to earn second-team All-Mountain West honors last season, when she posted a 74.05 stroke average.

Todd, who will join Meghan Royal and Reagan Zibilski as Razorback newcomers, is scheduled to compete today in a USGA Women's Amateur qualifier.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

SEC women's opponents released

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC released the league opponents the University of Arkansas women's basketball team will play in the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

Arkansas' 16-game conference schedule includes home-and-road matchups against Missouri, LSU and Vanderbilt. Additionally, the Razorbacks will face Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M in home-only games.

They will play Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina only on the road.

Dates, game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Mike Neighbors, who has a 96-64 record with the program, is entering his sixth season at Arkansas. The Razorbacks have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons.

-- Scottie Borderlon

UALR women add graduate transfer

University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Joe Foley announced the addition of an eighth newcomer for 2022-23 in graduate transfer Toyosi Abiola.

The 5-7 guard from London played her freshman season at Iona in 2017-18, averaging 11.5 points and 2.7 rebounds as she started all 30 games and was a unanimous MAAC Rookie of the Year honoree.

Abiola then transferred to Eastern Michigan, sitting out 2018-19 due to NCAA rules as well as each of the next two seasons because of knee injuries. Last year with the Eagles, she averaged 5.3 points in six games, but the Trojans say Abiola is now "fully rehabilitated."

-- Mitchell Gladstone





Toyosi Abiola





