Swagger in tow

The second in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jaylen Lewis isn't lacking confidence.

The freshman defensive back at the University of Arkansas plans to be a player fans will have etched in their memories before he leaves campus.

"I bring a swagger, a toughness," Lewis said last week. "Maybe it's something Arkansas ain't never seen before. The way I play, the way I move, the way I talk, it's different between anybody else that came through Arkansas.

"No disrespect on anybody. No disrespect on Mo[ntaric] Brown, Joe Foucha, Greg Brooks, [Jalen] Catalon, Simeon Blair, all them guys."

Lewis and his friend Anthony Brown, a fellow west Tennessee defensive back, joined the Razorback secondary as early enrollees in the spring. The 6-0, 180-pound Lewis repped at cornerback and nickel back and he could start the season at the No. 2 nickel in the diverse and multi-positional secondary directed by coordinator Barry Odom and corners coach Dominique Bowman that features returning starters in the safeties Blair and Catalon, nickel Myles Slusher as well as corners LaDarrius Bishop and Hudson Clark.

"Right now, I'm hopefully going to play," Lewis said. "I'm on the second spot on the depth chart so right now just praying and continuing to work and whatever happens just happens."

A consensus 3-star prospect, Lewis announced himself as a star in the making for incoming Haywood High School Coach Chris Smith heading into his sophomore season of 2019, even as he tipped the scales at less than 150 pounds.

"There's a unique story we always joke about," Smith said. "When I first got to Haywood, you know we try to set the culture, set the tone, and I think Jaylen sensed right off the get-go we were there to try to help everybody and it was going to be a little bit different.

"I'll never forget when we were done he was sitting in my office and he said, 'I'm going to play Division I football.' And we're like, 'Really? There's a lot that goes into that. We hope you do but you've got to fall in love with the weight lifting, the practice, everything about the game of football.'

"Of course now I think he's done that. I think he's fallen in love with everything football ... and Jaylen's learned to embrace the hard work that's involved in being an SEC athlete."

Lewis went about impressing Bowman and his fellow defensive backs in the spring, including the elder statesman Catalon, a fourth-year junior.

"[Lewis] has done a great job at nickel and made some great plays so far this spring," Catalon said in March.

"Definitely proud of him," added junior Khari Johnson. "He's maturing at a fast rate. He's kind of like a sponge. He's getting a lot of information from Coach Bowman and some of the older people that play his position. He's really fit in well."

Lewis said it was "amazing" learning from, training and playing with Catalon and the other veterans.

"A potential first-round or second-round pick, a potential All-American," Lewis said. "There's some days like I sit back and watch him and just see how he practices, how he moves.

"Some days we work out together. If I can keep up with him working out I can keep up with anybody in the country working out. Him and Simeon Blair and Myles Slusher. All them guys. LaDarrius Bishop. All of those guys they came in and they helped me, you know, slow the game down.

"They showed me the process. ... They came in and tried to give it to the young guys and show us the easiest way and not the hardest way to do it."

Coach Sam Pittman said Lewis and Brown are both very physical.

"The thing I like when you watch film of Brown and Lewis is they both could be really good wide receivers," Pittman said. "They've got really good ball skills, good speed. Both of them are really good friends. That helps, I think.

"[They're] just, 'Hey, I'm going to come to Arkansas and I'm going to earn my way and people are going to like me, because I'm tough and physical.' Good kids, you know? I like both of them a lot."

Smith said the TomCats had to play Lewis at positions other than cornerback to keep him involved in the plan because otherwise teams would simply not throw his way but lure him away from the run game.

"Here in west Tennessee we play a lot of physical football: Wing-T, the option, veer offenses," Smith said. "And he learned how to play really physical.

"We knew to get him involved in the game plan he would have to get involved in the run fits. There were several times where he had to play safety and we had to roll him down in the box to get an extra fit on the run so he can make an impact on the game.

"I think he learned to explode through tackles and take proper angles on run fitting. And I think that's kind of led to his level of physicality. ... So he was kind of versatile. With the frame he had he could either lock down the best player on the other team, or if we needed to roll him down as linebacker we could do it."

Lewis said he had a "welcome to the SEC moment" during fall drills.

"It was inside run and I was going against a guy named Devon [Manuel], a 6-10 O-lineman," he said. "I think I came down on a blitz and he pulled and he nearly just pancaked me. I was like, 'OK, I see, I just can't run through these guys like high school.' So I'm going to have to come up with a move or something like that. That was my 'welcome to college ball.' "

Lewis, at the time of his commitment to the Razorbacks last summer, said he sensed a "different vibe" after stepping off the plane in Northwest Arkansas.

"It felt like home," Lewis told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at the time. "First thing I heard when I stepped off was 'Go Hogs' and I just felt so different."

Lewis was already committed to the Razorbacks when he had a huge performance in a 33-0 win over highly regarded Covington High School late in the regular season.

"Covington usually goes to the 3A state championship here, a real tough-nosed Wing-T type program," Smith said.

"Jaylen, he laid a lick on a kid there [2023 prospect A.C. Mason-Young] and he wasn't the same for the rest of the night. This is a guy who's rushing for 1,500 or 2,000 yards a year.

"And then on the flip side, he played offense for us that night and he caught two or three touchdown passes off double moves. Everybody that night knew he was the best player on the field by far. It was a big game and a big moment and he revealed himself to be on a different level than the others on the field that night."

Asked about his hobbies off the field, Lewis revealed more about his passion for the game.

"To be honest with you, I either work out, sleep, watch film or just mirror myself in the mirror with DB stances or just imagine somebody in front of me and I'm just going against them," Lewis said.

The coming years will tell whether the young man in the mirror reflects a lasting legacy for Arkansas fans.