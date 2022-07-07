ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Transcending Stereotypes’ exhibit to open at Christ Episcopal Church





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART: Solitary 'Stereotypes'

"Transcending Stereotypes," works by Kenny Reams, goes on display with an opening night reception, 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Parish House Gallery at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. Reams, convicted of capital murder at age 18 and who has spent the last 25 years in solitary confinement, "has pushed back the walls of his cell to become a painter, a poet, the founder of a nonprofit, and an art event organizer — while fighting at the same time for justice," according to an artist's statement. The pieces will be for sale through September; gallery hours are 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. Email renie@sbcglobal.net.

Collage coasters

Instructor Chelle Moore will help participants, using collage techniques to assemble their own set of four unique coasters using cutouts from magazines, clippings, words, "fun papers and more" in a "Collage Coaster Workshop with Chelle Moore," 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The workshop is limited to 12, age 21 and older. Cost is $35, $25 for center members. Register at asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

Fun with magnets

Also at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, participants will create paintings using magnets, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, for Second Saturday Family FunDay at the center. Sponsor is the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

THEATER: Ogre homa?

Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, stages "Shrek The Musical" (music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, based on the 2001 animated film), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (except for 12:45 on the first, second and third Wednesdays), 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 13. Caelon Colbert plays Shrek, with Sarah Ring as Fiona, Michael Klucher as Lord Farquaad and Quinton Sanders as Donkey. Doors and the buffet open 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $37-$41, $27 for children 15 and younger, $27 show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

Summer 'Murders'

Harding University's Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre stages "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940" by John Bishop, 7:30 p.m. today-Sunday and July 14-16 in the university's Ulrey Performing Arts Center, 409 S Remington St., Searcy. Chartwells Catering is providing a buffet dinner at 6:30. The show centers on a auditions for a Broadway musical that became infamous when three dancers in the show were murdered by a killer dubbed "the Stage Door Slasher"; as the new cast rehearses, a snowstorm rages, phone lines are cut and the electricity goes out and it appears the Slasher is among them. Tickets are $35; there are a limited number of $20 show-only seats. Call (501) 279-4276 or visit hardingtickets.com; for more information, call (501) 279-5315 or visit harding.edu/ssdt.

New theater chief

Chad Bradford is the new managing director of the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, based at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. While maintaining an acting career, Bradford, a UCA graduate, served as associate artistic director and founding company member at Shake on the Lake Theatre Company from 2016-22 and was touring director and manager for Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre from 2006-19 and a company member for nine seasons.

COMEDY: 'Comic Relief'

Comedian Zach Hayes hosts "ART WORKS Presents: Comic Relief," an improvisation open-mic event for performers 16 and older, 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Attendees can win door prizes. Beer and wine will be sold to patrons over the age of 21. Soft drinks and snacks will also be available. Admission is $10, $5 for members. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

FILM: 'The First Step'

Dream Corps Justice, in partnership with Arkansas Cinema Society, screens "The First Step," a documentary on criminal justice advocate Van Jones' efforts at prison reform, 6 p.m. Friday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Johanna Rahman will lead a post-screening panel discussion featuring Ruby Welch, campaign coordinator for Dream Corps Justice and executive director of F.E.L.O.N.; RestoreHER President Pamela Winn; Cynetra Freeman, executive director of the Mississippi Center for Reentry; producer Lance Kramer; and executive producers Christina and David Arquette. Sponsor is the Rahman Family Fund. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $12. Visit arkansascinemasociety.org/programs/the-first-step-2.

AUDITIONS: 'Oliver!' & 'Spamalot'

Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock, is holding auditions for adults for "Oliver!" (music, lyrics and book by Lionel Bart) and "Monty Python's Spamalot" (music by John DuPrez and Eric Idle, book and lyrics by Idle), by appointment, 5-10 p.m. July 18 in the park's Cabe Theatre.

Prepare 16 measures of a Broadway-style song, come dressed to move and provide a head shot and resume. For "Oliver!," director Bevan Keating and choreographer Moriah Patterson will be seeking performers for principal and supporting roles — Fagin, Bill Sikes, Nancy, Mr. Bumble, Mr. Sowerberry, Mrs. Sowerberry and Noah Claypole — and for "Spamalot," principal characters — King Arthur, Sir Robin, Sir Lancelot, Patsy, Sir Galahad, Sir Bedevere, the Lady of the Lake; supporting characters — Not Dead Fred, French Guards and Sir Robin's Minstrels; and an ensemble. Character breakdowns and descriptions are available at Wildwood's website, wildwoodpark.org.

Auditions are scheduled on a first come, first served basis; email Zachary Rhodes at zach@wildwoodpark.org to make an appointment. Supporting and main roles are paid; ensemble and children's roles will receive honorariums. "Oliver!" rehearsals begin Aug. 16 with production dates Oct. 14-23. "Spamalot" rehearsals begin Jan. 8; production dates are March 3-12.

ETC.: Used book sale

The Central Arkansas Library System holds its second 2022 Friends of CALS Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the basement of the Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. Most books are priced at $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardbacks. Book totes will also be sold.

Friends of CALS members can shop early, 5-7 p.m. today; Friends members also receive 50% off "gently read" books at the Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square today during regular business hours (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). Buy Friends memberships anytime online at cals.org/about-friends, in person during the book sale or at any library system branch.

Proceeds support the Six Bridges Book Festival, book club kits, Arkansas Sounds concerts, branch programs, Summer Reading Club, youth programs and various library activities. Call (501) 918-3000 or visit cals.org.

Inflated magic

Marty Boone makes magic with balloons last week at the Prairie Grove Public Library. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Balloon artist and magician Marty Boone will put a twist on the North Little Rock Public Library's "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading program with his balloon magic show, "20,000 Laughs Under the Sea," 2 p.m. today at the library's Argenta branch, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. The show is primarily aimed at children 1-11. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit NLRLibrary.org.

Rockefeller biography

Historian John Kirk will discuss his book "Winthrop Rockefeller: From New Yorker to Arkansawyer, 1912-1956," including his findings from the 12 years of research he conducted while writing the biography, 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 13 at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, atop Petit Jean Mountain, 1 Rockefeller Drive, Morrilton.

Historian and journalist Rex Nelson and Janet Harris, the institute's executive director/chief executive officer, will join him in a look at Rockefeller's childhood, education, work in the oil fields, military service, first marriage and the birth of his only child, Winthrop Paul Rockefeller. Kirk will also sign copies of his book.

Admission, $40, includes a post-session lunch and a signed copy of the book. Register at tinyurl.com/bdevznmz. Call (501) 727-5435.



