Tyson Foods Inc. has agreed to buy equity stakes in two Saudi Arabian companies that will use the money to expand production and distribution of their meat products.

The Springdale-based food producer said Wednesday it will acquire a 60% equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Co., and a 15% stake in Agriculture Development Co. Both Saudi-based firms are subsidiaries of meat provider Tanmiah Food Co.

The companies did not disclose the dollar amount of the deal, which is subject to Saudi governmental approval.

Tanmiah expects the strategic partnership to help it reach its goal of producing more than 1 million chickens per day by 2025, double its production capacity of processed foods and allow it to create more food products.

Supreme Foods makes value-added and pre-cooked chicken and beef products and distributes them through its network across the Middle East. Agriculture Development Co. produces broiler chickens and operates hatcheries and feed mills.

Chris Langholz, Tyson Foods' president of International, said the investment "will enable us to access poultry supplies in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand for protein in the Middle East and other markets."

Langholz said the expansion into international markets is a key part of Tyson Foods' strategic growth plan. The company expects to open six plants for fully cooked foods in Asia and one in Europe over the next two years.

Total Tyson Foods sales from international business and exports made up 14% of the company's total sales in fiscal 2021. This included $4.8 billion in U.S. expert sales and $2 billion in foreign country revenues.

According to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. direct foreign investment in Saudi Arabian companies was $11.4 million in 2020, up from $11.1 million in 2019.

Shares of Tyson Foods fell 11 cents to close Wednesday at $85.68. The shares are down 1.7% so far this year and have traded between $100.72 and $69.88 in the last 52 weeks.