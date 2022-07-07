Walmart Plus users can add-on InHome

Walmart Inc. is making its in-home delivery service an add-on option for Walmart Plus subscribers.

For $138 a year, members can get the benefits of Walmart Plus as well as the InHome direct-to-refrigerator grocery delivery.

The Bentonville-based retailer said its customers asked for the combined plan.

"When Walmart Plus members ask for something, we work around the clock to make it happen for them," said Chris Cracchiolo, general manager of Walmart Plus. "Our members want options and a shopping experience that is easy to navigate and accommodates their individual needs."

Walmart Plus benefits already included 10 cents off each gallon of gasoline bought at 12,000 Exxon and Mobil fuel stations in addition to discounts at Walmart and Murphy's gas pumps and special pricing at Sam's Clubs.

Other Walmart Plus perks include a free six-month subscription to Spotify Premium; free grocery deliveries from Walmart stores; and free shipping on Walmart.com with no order minimum.