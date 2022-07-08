30 counties issue burn bans as state swelters





Communities across the state are under burn bans this week as temperatures reached 100 degrees in many areas with little rain expected in the near future.

As of Thursday afternoon, 30 counties had issued burn bans to prevent wildfires from spreading in the state. While most of the counties under burn bans are in north Arkansas, the Howard, Miller, Monroe, Pike, Polk and Pulaski county judges also issued burn bans this week.

Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said dry conditions and low soil moisture led county judges to implement burn bans. He told the Democrat-Gazette that meteorologists expect the lack of rain to continue.

"We will likely see this pattern of high temperatures and little rain for quite some time," Condry said. "They should continue through August."

Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker said he issued a burn ban effective Wednesday at 10 a.m. With his agriculture background in mind, he said he'd noticed the dry conditions and considered issuing the ban as early as last week, but with the July 4th holiday coming up, he didn't want to put restrictions on people celebrating with fireworks.

Baker said residents should refrain from starting fires of any kind, including campfires and burning trash, for the safety of both themselves and their neighbors.

"Just wait until it rains, then burn," Baker advised his community. "And they're not expecting any rain."

He said the state is experiencing a heat drought, and people need to be mindful of the small actions they take that could start a wildfire in the current conditions.

A lawnmower or a car pulled over on the side of a road could even start a fire when touching grass, Baker said.

"I'd encourage everyone to pray for rain," he added.

Jonesboro Fire Department Chief Martin Hamrick said the unit made 45 runs in a 24-hour period on Independence Day. An average day for the fire department involves about 25 to 30 runs for firefighters, he said.

In response, Craighead County issued a burn ban Tuesday afternoon.

Hamrick added that the city hadn't seen substantial rain for about six weeks. The dry conditions, along with a "dramatic uptick" in brush fires led officials to issue the ban. He said residents aren't allowed to have an open fire of any kind outdoors.

"Don't be burning leaves, it's way too hot and way too dry," Hamrick said. "It will get away from you faster than you think."

Under the ban, Hamrick said his fire marshals can issue citations for anyone open burning at this time, which he said holds community members accountable and prioritizes safety. The Craighead County burn ban specifically prohibits bonfires, trash burning and agricultural fires of any kind, he said.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the ban he issued focuses on stopping open burning outdoors. He said the county aims to spread awareness of fire safety through the burn ban, and he encouraged individuals to consider whether the fire can wait.

He said he believes implementing a burn ban was the "responsible thing to do" given the drought-like conditions in north Arkansas. Day said he'll lift the ban when the area sees a good amount of rain and moisture on the ground.

The city of Hot Springs also issued a burn ban this week, although Garland County hasn't implemented a ban so far. Beginning Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. Hot Springs residents are prohibited from building any fires outdoors.

Hot Springs Fire Department Marshal Tom Braughton said the department responded to a few grass fires in town early this week and then issued the burn ban. He said he's unsure whether the Garland County judge will also implement a ban.

According to Van Buren County Judge Dale James, officials responded to six brush fires in the first four days of July, leading him to issue a burn ban on Tuesday. He said Van Buren County's ban allows residents to build campfires and grill outdoors, but it prohibits open burning, which he said is the main cause of wildfires.

James said he's going to "play it by ear" and will lift the ban after it rains.

"Burn bans are pretty cut and dry," James said.

Access the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division's burn ban map at this link for more information: https://bit.ly/3bXuRfn

Information for this article was contributed by Remington Miller of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





