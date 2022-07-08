All-NWADG Boys Track

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

PATRICK ELLIOTT

SCHOOL Pea Ridge

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-2

NOTABLE Elliott successfully defended his Class 4A state titles in the 100 and 200 meters by winning both races during the state meet at Harrison. ... Elliott was the only runner at the meet to break the 11-second mark in the 100, finishing the prelim in 10.95 and the final in 10.89. ... He had a prelim time of 22.24 in the 200 and won the 200 final in 22.43. ... He finished second behind teammate Cade Mann in the 400 with a time of 50.39 seconds. ... Took fifth in the 100, sixth in the 200 and third in the 400 during the Meet of Champs, finishing the 400 with a personal-best time of 49.65 seconds. ... Will run collegiately at Pittsburg (Kan.) State, where he will focus on the 200 and 400.

QUOTABLE "The season was rocky at first with me recovering from the fall and offseason, then through the season I thought I did pretty well. On the 400 at state I gave out about 50 meters, but I still was able to pull off the one-two. I would say the 400 stands out. I joke around that even if you ask Olympic athletes what they don't want to run, they would say the 400. It's more complex than the other races, and I was surprised when I found out I was really good at the 400. I noticed I wasn't getting better times in the 100, but I was in the 200 and the 400, so I want to focus on those in college."

------------

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

ISAIAH SATEGNA

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

NOTABLE Sategna could have spent his spring at Arkansas and participated in the Razorbacks' football workouts, but he stayed for his senior season with "unfinished business" at hand, mainly because of an injury that limited him last season. ... The highlight came during the Class 6A state meet in Little Rock, where his leap of 24 feet, 8 inches broke the meet record of 24-3.5 by Basil Shabazz of Pine Bluff in 1991 and the state overall record of 24-5.75 by Joseph Wright of Conway in 1996. ... Set the 6A-West Conference record in the 110-meter hurdles with his time of 13.80 seconds in the preliminary round, breaking the previous mark of 14.33 by Shannon Sidney of Russellville in 1993. ... Also set the conference meet record in the 200 with a time of 21.83 seconds, surpassing the previous mark of 21.88 set by Wallace Spearmon of Fayetteville in 2003. ... He also had the state's best time in the 300 hurdles this spring at 37.37 seconds while running at Pittsburg (Kan.) State.

QUOTABLE "I didn't exactly get what I wanted done. I mean, I set my goals pretty high, but I did achieve some of those goals. Breaking the long jump record is one of my greatest accomplishments right now. I passed one of my goals, so now I have to other goals higher. I'm glad that I stayed and was able to accomplish that. I didn't even realize I had broken the state overall record. I'm really proud of the marks I set in the hurdles and in the long jump."

------------

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS FINAL 2022 TRACK LEADERS

BOYS

100

Damari Smith;FS Northside;Jr.;10.60*

Carson Tucker;Bentonville;Jr.;10.68

Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville;Sr.;10.80

Patrick Elliott;Pea Ridge;Sr.;10.89

Nick Bell;Bentonville West;Jr.;10.94

Cade Mann;Pea Ridge;Jr.;11.00

Ethan Miller;Prairie Grove;Jr.;11.01

Shawn Chairs;Elkins;So.;11.02

Eli Wisdom;Shiloh Christian;Jr.;11.02

200

Damari Smith;FS Northside;Jr.;21.36*

Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville;Sr.;21.83

Nick Bell;Bentonville West;Jr.;21.91

Carson Tucker;Bentonville;Jr.;22.01

Patrick Elliott;Pea Ridge;Sr.;22.24

Eli Estes;Bentonville;Jr.;22.49

Cade Mann;Pea Ridge;Jr.;22.70

Jesse Davis;Springdale Har-Ber;Jr.;22.85

400

Nicholas Quinn;Rogers;Sr.;49.00

Patrick Elliott;Pea Ridge;Sr.;49.65

Cade Mann;Pea Ridge;Jr.;49.86

Ethan McCarthy;Bentonville;Jr.;50.25

Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville;Sr.;50.62

Chase Stone;Bentonville;Jr.;50.74

Dawson Welch;Springdale Har-Ber;J4.;50.82

Alexander Anderson;Bentonville West;So.;50.84

800

Dawson Welch;Springdale Har-Ber;Jr.;1:53.02*

Sam Boyer;Rogers Heritage;Jr.;1:55.63

Hunter Kemp;Fayetteville;Jr.;1:56.33

Jackson Stobaugh;Fayetteville;Sr.;1:56.73

Hudson Betts;Fayetteville;Jr.;1.56.94

Hunter Hill;Bentonville;Sr.;1:57.21

Landan Shaw;Bentonville;So.;1:58.00

Simon Pisciotta;Bentonville;Sr.;1:58.27

1,600

Hudson Betts;Fayetteville;Jr.;4:09.96*

Dawson Welch;Springdale Har-Ber;Jr.;4:10.05

Sam Boyer;Rogers Heritage;Jr.;4:15.13

Simon Pisciotta;Bentonville;Sr.;4:16.91

Hunter Kemp;Fayetteville;Jr.;4:20.84

Jackson Stobaugh;Fayetteville;Sr.;4:20.86

Noah Embrey;Greenwood;Jr.;4:22.48

James American Horse;Bentonville;So.;4:24.10

3,200

Hudson Betts;Fayetteville;Jr.;9:16.39*

Aidan McDaniel;Bentonville;Jr.;9:28.97

James Eslick;Springdale Har-Ber;Jr.;9:30.98

Sam Boyer;Rogers Heritage;Jr.;9:31.57

Noah Embrey;Greenwood;Jr.;9:32.07

Simon Pisciotta;Bentonville;Sr.;9:34.03

Hunter Kemp;Fayetteville;Jr.;9:34.37

Thomas Henry;Bentonville;Jr.;9:37.51

110 Hurdles

Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville;Sr.;13.80*

Sloan Jones;Fayetteville;So.;14.86

Joshuah Shepherd;Rogers;Sr.;14.99

Payten Durning;Ozark;Sr.;15.02

Caden Callahan;West Fork;Sr.;15.02

Ethan Grigg;Bentonville West;So.;15.53

Ben Pearson;Bentonville;So.;15.67

Britton Gage;Ozark;Sr.;15.75

300 Hurdles

Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville;Sr.;37.37*

Payten Durning;Ozark;Sr.;39.35

Caden Callahan;West Fork;Sr.;39.97

Thomas Hodges;Bentonville;Sr.;40.02

Ethan Grigg;Bentonville West;So.;40.75

Sloan Jones;Fayetteville;So.;40.87

Jaxon Taylor;Fayetteville;Sr.;41.24

Ben Pearson;Bentonville;So.;41.38

4x100 Relay

Bentonville West;42.32

Fort Smith Northside;42.47

Bentonville;42.48

Fayetteville;42.77

Shiloh Christian;43.40

Van Buren;44.03

Rogers;44.11

Springdale Har-Ber;44.17

4x200 Relay

Bentonville West;1:29.55

Bentonville;1:29.88

Springdale Har-Ber;1:30.49

Fayetteville;1:30.57

Rogers;1:31.36

Springdale;1:31.98

Siloam Springs;1:33.02

Shiloh Christian;1:33.20

4x400 Relay

Springdale Har-Ber;3:24.33

Rogers;3:24.62

Bentonville;3:24.86

Fayetteville;3:28.14

Pea Ridge;3:33.30

Bentonville West;3:33.37

Rogers Heritage;3:34.07

Shiloh Christian;3:34.10

4x800 Relay

Fayetteville;7:49.14

Springdale Har-Ber;7:52.10

Bentonville;7:57.89

Rogers Heritage;8:12.83

Bentonville West;8:17.35

Rogers;8:32.32

Pea Ridge;8:33.79

Siloam Springs;8:35.65

Discus

Garrison Jackson;Gentry;Sr.;162-5

Jace Sutulovich;Siloam Springs;Sr.;150-4

Loagin Jacobs;Bentonville West;So.;148-9

Isaac Chapman;Rogers;So.;142-7

Ryel Clarence;Gentry;Jr.;141-11

Kaman Johnson;Bentonville;Sr.;140-6

John Parkinson;FS Southside;So.;139-2

Kaden Ziem;Rogers Heritage;Sr.;136-0

High Jump

Cooper Williams;Fayetteville;So.;6-10*

Seth Lowe;Shiloh Christian;So.;6-6

Michael Duke;Gravette;Sr.;6-6

Cade Packnett;Bentonville West;Sr.;6-5

Riley Buccino;Bentonville West;Sr.;6-4

Nicholas Quinn;Rogers;Jr.;6-4

Josh Blakely;Farmington;Jr.;6-3

Ivan Martijn;Subiaco Academy;Sr.;6-3

Long Jump

Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville;Sr.;24-8*!

Cam Massey;FS Northside;Fr.;23-4

JJ Lockett;Rogers Heritage;Jr.;23-2.75

C.J. Brown;Bentonville;So.;22-5.5

Joshuah Shepherd;Rogers;Sr.;22-5

Christian Farrow;Bentonville;So.;22-3.25

Brevyn Ketter;Charleston;So.;22-1.25

Micah Hill;Rogers Heritage;Sr.;22-0.5

Pole Vault

Cade DeWitt;Bentonville West;Jr.;16-4.75*

Britton Gage;Ozark;Sr.;14-10

Will Furlow;Fayetteville;Jr.;13-10

Ethan Chaplain;Bentonville;Jr.;13-6

Caleb Neil;Pea Ridge;Sr.;13-6

Connor Vogt;Bentonville;Sr.;13-6

Blake Drake;Rogers Heritage;Jr.;13-0

Zack Harrell;Bentonville;So.;13-0

Leo Cardenas;Rogers;So.;13-0

Shot Put

Jace Sutulovich;Siloam Springs;Sr.;55-2

Brooks Young;Fayetteville;Jr.;54-3

Isaac Chapman;Rogers;So.;53-3.25

Max Meredith;Greenland;Jr.;48-7.75

Dmitri Lloyd;FS Southside;Sr.;47-6.5

Christopher Galdamez;Rogers;Sr.;47-6.25

Cooper Anderson;FS Southside;Jr.;47-0.5

Isaiah Ryder;Bentonville West;Jr.;45-11.5

Triple Jump

JJ Lockett;Rogers Heritage;Jr.;45-11

Tyrique Scott;Fayetteville;Sr.;45-2

Nick Bell;Bentonville West;Jr.;44-3

Micah Hill;Rogers Heritage;Sr.;44-0.5

Cam Massey;FS Northside;Fr.;43-3.5

Brevyn Ketter;Charleston;Jr.;43-2

Isaac Pearson;Fayetteville;So.;42-11

Landon Semrad;Prairie Grove;Sr.;42-5.5

* -- Indicates state leader in that event; ! -- indicates state record

Fayetteville senior Isaiah Sategna has been named the 2022 boys track athlete of the year by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports staff. (Courtesy photo by Gregg Morrison).



