AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Brooks leads Sportsman to win against Three Rivers

FORT SMITH --The heat was literally and figuratively on early for Fort Smith Sportsman starting pitcher Ben Brooks in Thursday's game at Hunt's Park.

Brooks, pitching in 103-degree weather on turf to being the game, issued a home run on the mound against his first batter of the game. He rebounded quickly after that to pick up the win in an 8-6 victory against Three Rivers (Okla.) in an American Legion matchup.

"If I had to guess, it felt like 115 out here with the turf," Brooks said. "The first three innings were tough with the sun out and not a lot of shade. It got a little easier to go out there when it cooled off. I left a fastball down the middle to the first hitter, and he hit it a long way. But I was able to find success after that."

Brooks pitched 5 innings while allowing 9 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks with 7 strikeouts. He was able to strand six runners and finished his outing with a strike out that caught the batter looking. He also finished 1-for-3 with 2 RBI at the dish in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Brooks, a Poteau, Okla., native, gave up the early run, but the Sportsman had his back on offense early and often. Jett Frazier scored a run to tie the game at 1-1 in the first inning. He walked then stole two bases. That set up Brooks with an RBI single to help his own cause.

Fort Smith used a 4-hit, 5-run second inning to break open the game with a 6-1 advantage. Ben Beland, Josh Nowonty, Izac Sizemore, Bryce Morgan and Jett Frazier all scored in the inning. Brooks, Morgan, Frazier, Eli Gilreath and Eli Caldarera provided the RBI. Two of the RBI in the inning were from hit-by-pitches.

"We didn't try to power the ball and we did a good job taking what they gave us," Fort Smith coach Trey Prieur said. "We took some walks for runs. We took the base hits and had some good ones. You put that all together and next thing you know, you have five runs. That was a big inning for us."

Three Rivers responded in the top of the third inning with a run, but Fort Smith came back with two more runs for a 8-2 lead after three frames. Nowonty and Morgan each had RBI hits.

Three Rivers didn't go down easy despite falling behind early. They scored three runs in the fifth and had the game-tying run on first base in the seventh inning. Devin Gattis, who pitched the final two innings, was up to the task to close things out for Fort Smith.

Gattis gave up a run in the seventh, but with runners on third and first base issued a strikeout and induced a fly out to end the game with a save.

"I've played in a lot of big, close games," said Gattis, who won a state championship at Van Buren. "It's just another moment. I know I just need to do my job and let the defense behind me do their work because I have a good one. I just wanted to go in there and throw strikes."

Morgan and Brooks led the way for Fort Smith at the plate with each finishing with two RBI performances. Three Rivers was guided by a home run from Denver Hamilton and a two RBI day from Devin Qualls.

"It was a nice day to get a win," Brooks said. "This was my last game on the mound here at Hunt's Park this season. It's always a good time playing here. Everybody is comfortable and it is always fun."