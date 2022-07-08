Arkansas reports 1,939 new covid cases as hospitalized patients top 300

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by almost 2,000 on Friday as the number of virus patients hospitalized in the state topped 300 for the first time since March.

The state's death toll from the virus, as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by eight, to 11,608.

The state's count of cases rose Friday by 1,939, the second-largest daily increase since February, which was during the state's first surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Friday's increase continues an upward trend that resumed after a slowdown in testing and reporting around the Fourth of July weekend. State officials reported 2,395 new cases on Wednesday and 1,794 new cases on Thursday — the largest and third-largest one-day increases, respectively, in the state's total virus count since February.

The average daily increase of coronavirus cases over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 1,198, topping the previous recent high of 1,102 that the average reached on Saturday.

The more than 8,300 new covid cases reported over the most recent seven-day period, which produced the average of 1,198 cases per day, was the highest seven-day total since the week ending Feb. 18.

Already at its highest level since Feb. 15, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 874, to 14,144, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 rose by three, to 302. It was the fifth consecutive daily increase in hospitalizations and the first time the count had been above 300 since March 9.

However, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by four, to eight. The count had risen from 11 to 12 just a day earlier.

The number of virus patients who were in intensive care, which rose the previous two days, fell by five, to 54.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 875,200 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 849,218 are considered recovered.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.