OPINION | DANA KELLEY: Blame the criminal





When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took to the podium after the Highland Park parade shooting, he repeated a deeply flawed narrative about armed criminals that continues to have fatal consequences.

Pritzker said he was furious that "yet more innocent lives were taken by gun violence" and that "we continue to allow this to happen."

"Gun violence" is not a thing, like a fog or a virus, that swoops down to snuff out victims. It's a label attached to data classification of individuals who use guns during the commission of their crimes.

What Pritzker should have said is, "I'm furious that yet another man who was known as a troubled teen with menacing violent tendencies to his family and social acquaintances and to authorities, still somehow managed to get a gun and kill innocent people."

Pritzker used the wrong pronoun about what keeps happening. "This" didn't kill anybody; "he" did.

The first step toward real solutions of any problem is recognition--unabashed acknowledgement--of the real problem.

Politicians and bureaucrats who see "gun violence," instead of the guy with the gun, as the real problem are doomed to fail. As Thomas Sowell astutely noted, for bureaucrats "process is everything." Thus the bureaucratic response to a falsely identified process problem is (drum roll) more process refinements.

The reason that has failed and continues to fail is because gun violence is uniformly individual. There's virtually no coordination among gun criminals. Gun crimes themselves vary widely, and even when they can be categorized (mass shooting, domestic violence, robbery, gang/drug related), each crime has a unique set of circumstances involving location, crime scene, weapon used, etc.

Most of the thousands of gun criminals arrested annually don't know each other. Yet in crime-plagued city after city, mayors and police chiefs speak of gun violence as a collective affliction rather than a bunch of criminal individuals, who all have their own very personal, very diverse reasons for shooting at people.

The nature of a bureaucracy makes it the least effective way to address process-averse anomalies, which is what most gun crimes actually are.

On any given day, only one out of hundreds of thousands of people might commit a gun crime in which someone gets hurt. Bureaucrats instinctively want a process to regulate the many thousands in order to mitigate the one. They never come to comprehend the way that one gun criminal operates is by subverting process rules, and by exploiting weaknesses in the system.

Making the system more complex only burdens--and infringes on the liberties of--those many thousands who obey it, and they are not the problem.

Not every city or state tracks or reports gun-related arrests, but New York City does so monthly. In May, there were 414 citywide gun arrests out of a population pool of more than 8.3 million. With 14 arrests daily on average, that's one for every 593,000 residents.

Laws are only as good as their enforcement, and part of the real gun-crime problem is that it's much easier to enact laws than to implement them. Politicians can triumphantly sign stricter gun-control laws all day long, but if the rubber doesn't properly meet the road, those measures simply become the fifth or 15th law that a murderous mass shooter breaks during his spree.

Consider the Highland Park ban on assault rifles. And Illinois' red-flag laws, and required background checks, and "clear and present danger" reporting protocols. The July 4 parade shooter violated, and evaded, all of them.

He threatened to "kill everyone" at his house in late 2019, just a few months after police were called there when he reportedly attempted suicide. Local authorities dutifully presented a "clear and present danger" report to the Illinois State Police. Incredibly, only four months later the state police approved his application for a firearm owner ID card. He then passed four separate background checks prior to purchasing his rifles.

Alas, Illinois lawmakers may now decide everyone needs to pass five background checks.

A better approach would be to focus on separating violent criminals who carry guns from the public by using the many laws that already exist.

The first step is an easy shift. Blame the criminal, and work backwards from there. The strongest anti- gun message needs to be directed at violent lawbreakers: a gun crime means prison time. The best control law might be mandatory prison sentences for gun crimes.

Another option worth exploring in earnest is applying a sort of "mandated reporter" requirement to social media entities, complete with noncompliance penalties. Most mass shooters, and many regular gun criminals, post or communicate images or content involving guns and violence.

If Facebook can immediately remove a politically insensitive post, it can create the necessary algorithms to promptly flag and report violent content of a threatening nature, particularly among users under age 21.

The word rubs some wrong, but research strongly indicates mass shooters fit a very predictive profile; so do other violent predators and gun-risk situations, such as domestic abuse.

Pretending otherwise, and railing against "gun violence" instead of targeting, disarming and imprisoning gun criminals, is needlessly costing lives.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.



