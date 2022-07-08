Bridge maintenance to temporarily close Arkansas 159 over Boeuf River in Desha County

Bridge maintenance to the Arkansas 159 bridge over the Boeuf River in Desha County will require a temporary highway closure near Pickens, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Weather permitting, road crews will close Arkansas 159 between U.S. 65 and 138 starting Monday. The road will be closed through July 21.

Message boards and signs will guide drivers through the available detour. Eastbound travelers will use U.S. 65 to Arkansas 138, and westbound travelers will use Arkansas 138 to U.S. 65, the transportation department said.