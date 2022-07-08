Council questions chief on crime, rumor





When it came to crime, Pine Bluff City Council members sounded off at Wednesday's Public Safety Committee meeting.

Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. presented the crime statistics for the month of June, which showed a decrease in homicides compared with June of 2021, going from six to two, and an increase in robberies, from five to 11. But the release of the data was criticized because of a lack of context.

All categories except rape, robbery, residential burglary and motor vehicle theft had decreased compared with 2021, but Council Member Joni Alexander questioned the measure of the actual success.

"We are comparing this month to the same month last year, but what other story do these numbers tell?" Alexander asked. "What else should we be looking at?"

Stats for the month of June included:

rape and attempted rape 6

aggravated assault 31

simple robbery 95

commercial burglary 11

residential burglary 19

theft 124

motor vehicle theft 27

total monthly crime 326

Alexander asked Franklin if it was possible for council members to receive more detailed crime information, such as the demographics of victims, the percentage of the crimes that have been solved, and the number of suspects who were repeat offenders.

"This is just telling you how many incidents have been reported, but that's pretty much it, there's no depth to it," said Alexander, who was a victim of an armed robbery less than two weeks ago. "It's really nothing to go off of. How do we measure the success of what we're doing right now just looking at these numbers?"

Franklin said he did not have the personnel to do comparison studies but was looking at a system that would analyze that type of data as information was reported from an incident.

"Stuff like that will show you and help you with preventative measures," said Alexander. "This is nothing but raw data here."

She also said the categories that did show decreases in crime could be misleading because of the way the numbers are presented.

"If you base it off of population, dropping 45 to 31, it may be the same number," she said. "We really need to start creating a full picture of our element of crime here because it is changing season by season."

Alexander expressed concern for her own situation, as she was informed right before the meeting that the two at-large suspects connected to her case had allegedly just committed another crime in broad daylight.

"They are still boldly showing up on the streets, and I know that y'all can't prevent crimes, but to be that comfortable and come back to the area, what empowers a criminal to do that?" said Alexander, who added that she has told the police of the suspect's whereabouts. "For them to be that comfortable and for them to be that close to me is disheartening."

Committee member Ivan Whitfield said he understood Alexander's concern and recognized the indicators dealing with crime.

"My concern is the same as everyone's," said Whitfield. "It's all about the crime."

Whitfield said he questioned how many officers were on duty the night of Alexander's incident and if any were of rank. Assistant Chief Kelvin Hadley told Whitfield during Tuesday's City Council meeting that there were six officers on duty, with one being a sergeant.

"My thought would have been, is there a way we could have had at least a lieutenant, because whoever was working that night, they are literally chief of police until you get there or until one of your deputy chiefs gets there," said Whitfield to Franklin. "They call the shots until you get there."

Whitfield said the police department was losing ranking officers but believes promoting within can still be done even when the department is short-staffed.

"If I got a man or woman that is looking at other jobs and I got a lieutenant or captain's spot open, I'm going to say to him or her we are going to have a promotion test but you got to work," said Whitfield. "Just because you get promoted, doesn't mean you don't work."

Whitfield also expressed concerns about the council not receiving notification when the incident happened and the rumor that Franklin only had "six days to 16 days left."

Committee Chairman Glen Brown Jr., echoing Whitfield, asked Franklin about promoting and supervisors and if there were any truth to him leaving. Franklin responded that he did notice the rank of officers working and the next thing to do is to correct it.

The chief, however, did not address the rumor of him leaving but did go on to say what happened to Alexander happens to many people in Pine Bluff.

"We're doing all the little things that we can to improve but at some point, the Pine Bluff Police Department has to stop letting people just get away with anything," said Franklin, who added that implementing "stop and frisk" is something the department could consider. "If you're out walking at that time of night I don't think you're going to church."

Franklin did say the Pine Bluff Police Department has adopted a learning management system through PoliceOne Academy, which will allow continued education and training virtually.

In other business, Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell reported a total of 421 incident responses, with 42 of them being false alarm responses. The report also showed seven arson fires (five structures and two vehicles) for the month of June.

Other reports included:

structure fires 8

vehicle fires 8

brush/grass/rubbish 8

emergency medical responses 252

vehicle accidents w/ injuries 17

hazmat emergencies 10

alarm system sounded 7

other 69

"There was nothing unusual or at large," said Howell, who said the department had 26 fewer calls from last month.

Excited about the future of the fire department, Howell said they only have three vacancies left after hiring nine firefighters for a total of 89. Two fire trucks have also been purchased, with expected delivery in late 2023 or early 2024.





Council members discuss crime in the city during the Public Safety Committee meeting held Wednesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





