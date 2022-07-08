Gravette School Board welcomes new faculty

GRAVETTE -- New staff members at Gravette schools were welcomed and celebrated at the beginning of the June 20 regular School Board meeting.

They introduced themselves to the board and gave brief comments about their new positions, their hopes and plans for the upcoming school year.

New staff members present were Ally Briggs, Pete Carpino, Eddie DeMasters, Haleigh Folker, Hallie Koelliker, Cassidy Pearson, Blake Pitts, Stormy Pruitt, Donna Ragland, Amy Sovine, Kim Weilnau and Amber Williams.

In patron comments, Jay Oliphant stated that he is in favor of the agenda item seeking approval for doctoral salary compensation. He feels the district should reward educators with advanced degrees.

Business manager Dennis Kurczek preseented financial reports.

Becky Sears, assistant superintendent, discussed the STAR test report. She said it included students who are at or above grade level and said students tested showed 22% growth despite the covid pandemic. She said test results reflected some of the highest math scores in some time.

Sears also gave the annual dyslexia report. She said the Gravette approach to addressing dyslexia highlights the importance of early intervention as younger students were the ones showing the most growth.

Sears went on to present the school counseling plan and the school safety report. She said the safety report would become a monthly report. She reported the district has 75% coverage with its security officers on staff.

Technology Director Daniel Rice was not present, so the technology/Chromebook report was postponed until July.

The annual discipline report was given, including the number of students referred for disciplinary action. This is a state-required report. A large percentage of students have no disciplinary infractions, but Taos Jones said there are a lot of fights in sixth grade.

The May 2022 attendance report was given. Superintendent Maribel Childress noted that the district goal is to have 95% of students in attendance and the high school showed 99% the last week of school. The end-of-year enrollment report did not show growth, she said, but weekly to monthly data shows slight increases. She said this means school administrators and faculty have time to make long-range plans.

The 2022-23 employment report was presented, showing staff members rehired, resigned or not rehired, and new hires. Included were changes in the budget reflecting these changes in employment. The 2022-23 board meeting calendar was also presented.

Board members moved into executive session at 7:16 for the purpose of discussing employment and returned to open session at 8:14 p.m. No employment action was taken following the session.

After returning to open session, board members voted unanimously to appoint Brad Harris to fill the vacant at-large School Board seat for a one-year term, beginning June 2022 and ending after the May 2023 election. A drawing was then held for board member terms of office, with Chris Flynt approved for a two-year term on the board, Matt Croxdale and Robyn Lovell for three-year terms, Tracy Moorman for a four-year term, and Tim Craig and Heather Finley for five-year terms.

Board members then held their election of new officers, with Finley elected as board president for the 2022-23 school year; Moorman, vice president; Lovell, secretary; and Craig, legislative liaison. Flynt was elected primary dispersing officer; and Croxdale, alternate dispersing officer for the board.

Board members voted to accept the first reading of the Gravette School District proposed policy updates and the first reading of the Arkansas School Board Association model proposed policy updates. The district policies being updated deal with board governance and operations policies, absences and selection of library/media center materials.

Unanimous approval was given to accept the bids for two buses, totaling $241,947. Funding will be available in the 2023-24 transportation budget for one bus, and the other will be purchased using a blend of Enhanced Transportation Funds and Student Growth Funds.

Board members voted unanimously to approve updated charges and collection procedures for school lunches.

Approval was given to adding the following statement to the existing salary schedule policy, "Gravette School District administrators who earn a doctoral degree will receive a $3,150 raise at the beginning of the next fiscal year following the receipt of such degree," and to extend the bachelor's degree salary lanes.

Board members voted to approve employing an additional special education clerk, adding a counselor at Gravette Middle School for one year only, and reducing the school nurse contract to 190 days without adjusting the salary.

Approval was given to hire Lacy Haag as the 21st Century Program director, Arissa Blakeslee in the child nutrition department, Kirsten Day as an alternative learning environment teacher at Glenn Duffy Elementary, Shawn Sparks as a one-year-only fifth-grade teacher at Upper Elementary, and Seth Duke as a math/science teacher at Gravette Middle School and an assistant boys' basketball coach.

Board members voted to approve the involuntary transfer of Brandi Jones to Gravette High School debate coach and to approve Edward Griffith as English language arts/speech/journalism teacher, Holly Dungan as science teacher, and Matt Rhodes as a strength and conditioning coach at Gravette High School.

In the final item of business, approval was given to the transfer of two students out of the district to the Bentonville School District and the transfer of two students into the Gravette district.