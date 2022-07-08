Group teaches mental health





The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership recently expanded its mental health outreach and recognized Amanda Kuttenkuler, ARHP senior programs director, as a top Mental Health First Aid instructor in Arkansas.

ARHP is trying to fill the gap by teaching people across the state about Mental Health First Aid.

MHFA is an international, evidence-based program that prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Participants learn to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges with a five-step action plan, according to a news release.

"This evidence-based internationally recognized program takes the guess work out of how to respond to someone experiencing a mental health challenge," said Kuttenkuler.

Much like traditional first aid, the program gives participants the tools needed to feel confident in responding to a difficult situation.

"Mental Health First Aid is about getting the person experiencing a mental health challenge the help they need. That might be directing them to self help, encouraging professional help, or getting immediate help. The program covers both crisis and non-crisis situations," according to the news release.

Mental health challenges and substance abuse issues can go hand in hand, therefore MHFA also incorporates substance abuse challenges in their curriculum.

"Substance use problems are so prevalent in our communities and our schools that we really cannot address one without the other," Kuttenkuler said.

Kuttenkuler, who has been with the partnership for three years, was recently named the top Mental Health First Aid Instructor for the state of Arkansas. Kuttenkuler trained more than 580 people last year all over Arkansas.

"For me it is about meeting people where they are and changing their outlook on mental health. I have been blessed to share this program with many people from all over this state and every time it's the same response of 'why didn't we do this earlier?' I love meeting new people and sharing this program with them. My favorite thing is hearing stories about where the training made a real difference in a situation," Kuttenkuler said.

When the words and ideas people are given turn into action that helps someone, that's how one knows they are are making a difference, according to Kuttenkuler.

After a recent training session at a local high school, participants set up an anonymous way for students, parents, and teachers to report a mental health incident. Within six months, the line had been utilized more than 130 times by students with 16 of them experiencing non-suicidal self injury or suicidal thoughts and ideas. The school district was able to get these students immediate help, according to the release.

ARHP has also trained health care professionals, educators and civic groups across the state. One of the latest groups was at the University of Arkansas at Monticello where their entire staff of coaches and directors were trained in MHFA.

"It is our hope that we are able to provide Mental Health First Aid to as many teachers, students, community members, church leaders, health care providers, and emergency responders as possible," said Mellie Bridewell, president and founder of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership. "By increasing the amount of mental health 'gate-keepers' in our rural communities and throughout the state, it will save lives."

ARHP recognized the need to address mental and behavioral health when communities they serve voiced the need in 2019 during community health needs assessments.

ARHP is a nonprofit organization comprising 15 rural hospital members, including Ashley County Medical Center, Baptist Health Stuttgart, Bradley County Medical Center, Chicot Memorial Medical Center, Dallas County Medical Center, Delta Memorial Hospital, DeWitt Hospital and Nursing Home, Drew Memorial Health System, Helena Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Magnolia Regional Medical Center, McGehee Hospital, Medical Centers of South Arkansas and Ouachita Regional Medical Center; two federally qualified health systems (Mainline Health Systems and Mid Delta Health System); 92 owned/affiliated clinics, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Funding provided to ARHP for Mental Health First Aid is provided by Arkansas Blue & You Foundation and SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.)





Amanda Kuttenkuler





