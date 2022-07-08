Group to host rodeo speed show events in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The rodeo season is in full swing in Siloam Springs with three new jackpot and speed shows from the Northwest Arkansas Horse Show Association coming this month to the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds.

Miranda Redding, the president of the association, said the jackpot and speed series will be held at 9 a.m. July 9, 16 and 23.

This is not the first time the the association has hosted shows in Siloam Springs, Redding said. Five speed shows are hosted annually by the group, and last year marked the first time some of the shows were held in Siloam Springs, Redding said.

"The arena has a really great reputation, and the dirt is really good for barrel racing and speed events," Redding said. "I also live in the area, so it's convenient for me. It's kind of a good central location."

The show will feature barrel racing, pole bending, speed, flags, steaks and keyhole races, Redding said. Riders will be competing for a jackpot where they enter and the money gets paid back to them, Redding said.

Redding said the jackpot will be a 4-D. The total amount of the jackpot will be the total amount of the entry fees plus $100, Redding said.

A 4-D jackpot is based on times. The 1-D racer with the quickest time sets the pace for the other exhibitors, Redding said The 2-D winner has to run half a second off the fastest time, a 3-D runs a second off the quickest time and a 4-D runs a second and a half off the fastest time, Redding said.

There is no age requirement for the contestants to participate, Redding said.

"Our youngest exhibitor was three, and it goes up to 99," Redding said. "We have all age divisions and all rider levels."

The association is a family-oriented group that was founded around 1980, Redding said.