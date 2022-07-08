The world in brief: Half-ton of fentanyl seized in Mexico





Half-ton of fentanyl seized in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's army and National Guard announced Thursday what they called a "historic" seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

"This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug," said Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia, estimating the fentanyl had an illicit value of about $230 million.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States; as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered. Fentanyl is so deadly because it is pressed into pills made to look like Xanax, Adderall or oxycodone, or mixed into other drugs.

That has lead to tens of thousands of overdose deaths in the United States because people often do not realize they are taking fentanyl.

However, the purity of the amount found at the warehouse was unclear; fentanyl is often cut with other substances before being pressed into pills. Almost all of the fentanyl smuggled into the United States comes from Mexico, where it is produced with precursor chemicals smuggled from China.

Mexico's Defense Department said the warehouse was located in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, home to the drug cartel of the same name, and 10 men were arrested.

EU agency warns of new covid-19 wave

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A senior official at the European Union medicines agency said Thursday that many nations in the bloc are seeing a new wave of covid-19, driven by highly-transmissible mutations of the omicron variant.

The European Medicines Agency's Marco Cavaleri told an online briefing that the BA.4 and BA.5 mutations are expected to become dominant across the continent, "likely replacing all other variants by the end of July."

He said that while there is no evidence the variants make people more sick than earlier strains of the virus, "the increase in transmission among older age groups is starting to translate into severe disease."

With the pandemic in its third year, almost all European nations have dropped most coronavirus restrictions and people are using the summer break to catch up on vacations that were put on ice over the first two years of the global outbreak that has killed more than 6.3 million people worldwide.

The virus is not just spreading again in Europe. The World Health Organization said June 30 that the number of new cases rose by 18% in the previous week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally.

The U.N. health agency said in its latest weekly report on the pandemic that the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500. Covid-related deaths increased in three regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

WHO reports jump in monkeypox cases

GENEVA -- The World Health Organization on Thursday reported a 77% weekly increase in the number of lab-confirmed monkeypox cases, to more than 6,000 worldwide, and two more deaths in parts of Africa where the virus has circulated for years.

Most of the cases were reported in Europe and Africa. The U.N. health agency said the mysterious outbreak continues to mainly affect men who have had sex with men, and that other population groups showed no signs of sustained transmission.

WHO said it counted 6,027 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox from 59 countries as of Monday, an increase of 2,614 cases since its last count for the week that ended June 27. It said three people have now died in connection with the outbreak, all of them in Africa.

The agency said nine additional countries had reported cases, while 10 countries had not reported any new cases for more than three weeks, which is the maximum incubation period.

Floodwaters receding in Sydney area

SYDNEY -- Floodwaters were receding in Sydney and its surrounding area Thursday as heavy rain threatened to inundate towns north of Australia's largest city.

Evacuation orders and official warnings to prepare to abandon homes were given to 60,000 people by Thursday, down from 85,000 on Wednesday, New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

But towns including Maitland and Singleton in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, were still threatened by inundation, Perrottet said.

About 50 rescues were made in the past 24 hours, several of which involved people stranded in cars in floodwaters, he said.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said record-breaking rain that began around Sydney on Friday last weekwas easing.

"It is very pleasing to see that the weather situation is starting to ease after almost a week of relentless rain," she said.

The weather system that had brought heavy rain to a vast swath of New South Wales was moving farther from the coast out to sea north of Sydney, Bureau of Meteorology manager Diana Eadie said.



