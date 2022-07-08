Heber Springs Jan. 6 defendant, 78, sentenced to probation, community service

A 78-year-old Heber Springs man was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation and 60 hours of community service for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robert Thomas Snow played a small role in the "national disgrace," said U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly in the District of Columbia.

Snow won't have to serve any jail time, according to Kelly's ruling.

"Mr. Snow, I think you're the first Jan. 6 defendant whom I have not sentenced to, if not jail, a period of home confinement as a condition of probation," Kelly said during Thursday's teleconference hearing. "But, all in all, with this case I don't think that is necessary."

The judge also didn't require Snow to pay a fine, but he has agreed to pay $500 restitution.

Kelly noted that Snow wasn't violent, didn't have a weapon, has no prior criminal record and accepted responsibility.

Federal prosecutors had requested a 14-day jail sentence for Snow, saying he waved people into the Capitol building, patted them on the back and pumped his fist in the air on the balcony.

"This conduct undoubtedly contributed to the success of the overall effort to breach the U.S. Capitol by adding to the momentum of the crowd that overwhelmed and outnumbered law enforcement officers protecting the building," according to federal prosecutors' sentencing memorandum.

Snow pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of violating 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G): parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a maximum $5,000 fine.

Kelly said a written statement he received from Snow indicated that he was remorseful about what he had done.

Snow spoke during Thursday's hearing.

"What started out to be a happy, patriotic event for me that morning, soon in the late afternoon turned toward something becoming very, very dark for the country and now for me personally," he said. "It was far beyond anything I or anyone could have imagined. It turned into a nightmare. I hope my personal statement to the court reflects my deepest sorrow for my part in the tragedy of that day."

Snow said he wasn't trying to make excuses for his actions that day.

"Let there be no doubt that I admit I did wrong in going into the Capitol building that day and that I know I will suffer personal shame for that mistake for many years to come, maybe indeed the rest of my life," Snow told the court. "I do accept that I alone am responsible for my actions."

Snow offered apologies, including a special one to Capitol Police officers.

"While under great strain and abuse, they took the time to show me their professionalism and absolute courtesy in my friendly interactions with them." he said. "I offer them thanks and my personal apology."

The judge addressed the seriousness of the charge.

"What happened that day was as serious an event as there could be given that the effect of it was to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another," he said. "There was a lot of damage done. There was tangible damage. There was intangible damage. Mr. Snow's role that day was extremely limited ... but what I do have to consider is the overall circumstances of events, so I do have to put what Mr. Snow did in context."

Besides physical and property damage, it was an attack on American customs and practices, said Kelly.

"There was nothing patriotic about it," he said. "It was a national disgrace what happened that day, and you played a small role."

Snow is a veteran, engineer and pilot, who worked on the NASA program, his attorney, Christopher Macchiaroli, wrote in his sentencing memorandum.

Snow is the only one of Arkansas' four Capitol riot defendants who has pleaded guilty.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette and Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway face felony charges in connection with the riot. Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville faces only misdemeanor charges.