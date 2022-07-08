• Corion Evans, 16, of Moss Point, Miss., was commended for his courage in rushing to the aid of a police officer and three teenage girls, jumping in after a car drove off a boat launch into the Pascagoula River and the officer was forced underwater as one of the girls panicked.

• Quinn Brown of San Francisco Zoo & Gardens recalled the personality of "an older sophisticated gentleman" as Captain Eo, a Magellanic penguin that was one of the world's oldest penguins in captivity, died at 40, well beyond life expectancy.

• Cynthia Wardlow of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game cited "busy bear time ... all across Anchorage" as wildlife officials killed four food-stealing black bears considered a public safety threat at a campground reserved for people who are homeless.

• Bob Ferguson, attorney general of Washington state, said Alpha Omicron Pi sorority "took advantage of students, charging them thousands of dollars for housing they could not access or use" early in the pandemic, as his office announced $250,000 in refunds.

• Michael Mosley of Tennessee, convicted of two stabbing deaths outside The Dogwood bar in Nashville, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences as well as a 40-year sentence for attempted murder and a year for assault.

• Rebecca Bradley, a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, wrote that "sex offender registration is neither cruel nor unusual" as the court ruled 4-3 that a transgender woman identified as Ella cannot change her name because she's on the state's sex offender registry.

• Morris Young, sheriff of Gadsden County, Fla., said "it's shaken the entire community; I feel their pain," as the small, largely rural county experienced an unheard-of spike in drug overdoses linked to fentanyl over the July 4 weekend, with nine people dying.

• Ashleigh Lynn Chavez of California is headed to prison for three years instead of one after repeatedly fooling the judge in her embezzlement case, forging medical notes saying she had cancer and couldn't risk being exposed to covid.

• Patrick Daley Thompson, a grandson and nephew of Chicago's two longest-serving mayors, Richard J. Daley and Richard M. Daley, was sentenced to four months in prison for falsely claiming mortgage interest deductions on his federal taxes and lying to officials about how much money he owed.