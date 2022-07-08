Inflation not seen as long-term

Spiraling inflation and regulators' efforts to control it were the dominant topics discussed by regional Federal Reserve chief James Bullard before a group of Little Rock business leaders Thursday.

While the Fed's goal is to tame inflation and keep it at 2%, escalating prices for gasoline and consumer goods have pushed the rate to 6.3% currently, and inflation soared above 8% in April and May.

Long-term, however, the "best bet" is that "inflation will come under control" as the Fed and market forces push up interest rates to dampen consumer demand and spending, Bullard said.

The U.S. economy, with low unemployment, a strong labor market and solid economic output, has a sturdy foundation for growth, according to Bullard. "We're starting from a position of strength because of the economy coming out of the pandemic," he said. "The best case is for a soft landing at this point."

The president and chief executive officer of the St. Louis region of the Federal Reserve, which includes Arkansas, was the featured speaker at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce's Power Up series, which offers updates and insights on economic development issues and economic trends. As a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, Bullard votes on monetary policy, including the raising and lowering of interest rates.

Since the second half of 2021, Bullard's presentation noted, the Fed has taken a "more hawkish direction to better control inflation."

Last month, the committee raised the benchmark interest rates by 0.75% and indicated a similar increase could be forthcoming later this month. "That is helping us keep inflation under control," Bullard said. "There's an urgency to take care of the problem."

Bullard said he doesn't expect prolonged inflation and a recession. "I'm not getting that in anecdotal information from groups like this," he said.

Core inflation is about 4%, Bullard said, noting the measurement that removes volatile energy and food prices from the equation.

Overall, inflation is comparable to 1970s levels, though Bullard said the Fed's "considerably more aggressive" tactics combined with the market's reaction -- banks have increased rates for consumer borrowing even more -- should slow down spending.

For example, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has climbed to upwards of 6%, compared with about 2.9% a year ago. Rates this week fell to 5.3%. That should slow housing prices -- up more than double since the start of the pandemic -- and dampen demand.

"It wouldn't surprise me if we cooled off somewhat in the housing markets," Bullard said Thursday. "It's been an absolute boom over the past two years."

Inflation expectations spiraled out of control in the 1970s and it took years for the Fed to bring down inflation, Bullard said Thursday. Aggressive action by monetary policymakers should avoid similar reactions in the current climate, he added.

"The risk is, inflation expectations keep going up and inflation keeps going up and up" in reaction to those expectations, which are driven by how consumers and businesses expect to be affected by rising prices and costs. Another risk factor is uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine.

Labor markets remain robust and are creating friendly environments for workers, who are finding more flexibility from employers regarding hours and work-from-home policies. "The labor market is as good as it's been in the entire post-war era," he added.