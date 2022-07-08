OPINION | EDITORIAL: Jockeying for position





We're not even halfway through the increasingly exhaustive road trip known as President Joe Biden's first term, and Americans on both sides of the aisle are asking, "Are we there yet?"

The president's approval ratings are not what TV executives would call "renewable"--the looming midterms portend bad, bad news for Democrats. And those way-too-early polls are forecasting 2024 presidential candidates. On both sides of the aisle.

One prominent and perhaps unexpected Democrat seems to be positioning himself to make a run at taking the wheel in 2024:

It doesn't seem long ago that Gavin Newsom was surviving a recall attempt to remain in office as governor of California. He seems to have taken that result as a mandate to lay the groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential run. Should we expect anything else this decade?

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Governor Newsom took aim at a perceived rival for the White House, spending more than $100,000 on TV spots in Florida to remind residents there (and by extension, the rest of us) that he's the anti-Ron DeSantis. All this under the pretext of inviting Florida residents to ditch the hardships of the Sunshine State for the Eden-like pastures of the Golden one. State, that is.

Our advice to any Floridians convinced to buck the trend: Watch where you step in those pastures. Either Governor Newsom is completely unaware of the irony or deliciously immune to it. Didn't California lose enough people to lose a congressional district in the last census--for the first time in that state's history?

The $100K commercial buy was a shot across the bow, to be sure. And if 2024 does somehow deliver Governor DeSantis of Florida vs. Governor Newsom of California, well then, buckle up and enjoy the ride.

As progressives grow more disenchanted with President Biden's inability to take advantage of functioning majorities in both chambers, Gavin Newsom is positioning himself as one of the left's more apocalyptic voices--regarding covid, Dobbs, you name it.

And as Michael Brendan Dougherty points out in National Review, Newsom has a "ready-made pitch" for progressive voters that stands in stark contrast to President Biden, despite whatever one may think of how California has been governed: For example, Gavin Newsom is young, competent and actually progressive. Mr. Dougherty believes Governor Newsom could come to symbolize Democrats' missing rudder.

And the guv is emerging at an opportune time. Despite recent bad press--oppressive environmental regulations, out-migration, Southern Cal and UCLA leaving the Pac 12--and one of the nation's highest tax burdens, the state is enjoying a significant surplus, Sacramento apparently having run out of ways to spend all those tax dollars.

After all, the state boasts the largest sub-national economy in the world; the fifth-largest on the planet, were it a sovereign nation. Governor Newsom plans to distribute around $9.5 billion in state surplus money to 23 million residents, around $400 per person.

Which will buy each Californian a tank of gas and a date night at In-N-Out Burger. But credit where it's due: giving the people's money back to the people. What a concept. Just ask our Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

But before thoughts of entertaining Gavin Newsom--or anyone--as progressive poster child can be realized, Democrats must determine the answers to the following questions: Could Joe Biden be convinced not to run in '24? Would doing so alienate a big chunk of the party base? (You know, the old folks who still foot the bill.) Is unpopular Vice President Kamala Harris even remotely an option?

Meanwhile, as Democrats ponder options for 2024 and the viability of Joe Biden's re-election bid, GOP officials fester in the muck of Donald Trump's anticipated candidacy. Will he or won't he?

Asa Hutchinson and Tom Cotton are mentioned as possible GOP presidential candidates in 2024, if only as outliers, by the talking heads on TV. If Donald Trump doesn't run, Ron DeSantis becomes the immediate Republican front-runner and clear favorite. If Trump does announce his candidacy for '24, well then, buckle up for sure. But we doubt it'll be much of a ride to enjoy.

Conundrum seems to be the flavor on both sides of the aisle regarding the 2024 election. To borrow from Frost, forecasting the '24 presidential ponies may represent a lovely exercise (dark, yes, and deep), but there are many political miles to go before we reap.



